Lansing, MI

Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail

By Andrew Birkle
 3 days ago

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 55-year-old man from Lansing died while in custody at the Ingham County Jail.

Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.

Officials, including an on-site medical doctor, tried life-saving measures, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Riley was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Next of kin has been notified and a Michigan Sheriff’s Association, MISSION Investigation will
commence,” the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Riley had been in jail since Sept. 29 for charges that included felony retail fraud.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Riley family,” the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jules Obrien
3d ago

why would a inquiry about his charges even be asked at such a sensitive time? I mean so he's a felon, his death is just as important as a non felon?

Clarence Christy
3d ago

this should fall on the head of the sheriff Wigglesworth that just means your deputies are not doing their jobs but yet you still give them a blanket of protection which is wrong people need to pay for not doing their job correctly let's see how you work

default-avatar
sherry3018
3d ago

In my experience involving someone I know extremely well who had the misfortune to spend time in Ingham County Jail, they do not do a very good job. They do not take medical emergencies seriously until they have NO CHOICE but to do so! They automatically assume that an inmate is faking a medical ailment. A serious investigation must be launched into WHY this happened!!! Whomever is responsible needs to be fired!!

