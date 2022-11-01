Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 55-year-old man from Lansing died while in custody at the Ingham County Jail.

Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.

Officials, including an on-site medical doctor, tried life-saving measures, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Riley was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Next of kin has been notified and a Michigan Sheriff’s Association, MISSION Investigation will

commence,” the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Riley had been in jail since Sept. 29 for charges that included felony retail fraud.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Riley family,” the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

