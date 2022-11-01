Read full article on original website
Related
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her
A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Fetterman loses support in Pennsylvania Senate race after debate performance, poll finds
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman's lead over Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz is shrinking after his turbulent debate performance last week, according to a new poll. The poll was conducted Oct. 27-30 by USA Today and Suffolk University, and it shows Fetterman maintains a slight edge over Oz, 47%-45%,...
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
California man charged after daughter found with 'toxic levels' of fentanyl in system after she died, cops say
A California man was charged with homicide and child abuse after police found toxic levels of fentanyl in his 23-month-old daughter's system when she died.
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
George Soros spends big in last-minute attempt to rescue far-left Texas district attorneys
Billionaire George Soros has poured more than $1 million into Texas to help save Bexar County DA Joe Gonzalez and Dallas County DA John Creuzot this November, filings show.
Lifelong Democrat clergy leader denounces AOC, urges Hispanics to support her opponent: 'We are fed up'
Rev. Ruben Diaz, Sr., told 'Fox & Friends First' on Thursday that he is throwing his support behind Tina Forte and Rep. Lee Zeldin in key New York races.
New Jersey's former GOP governor hopes 'all the crazies' win midterms, denounces Republicans as a 'cult'
New Jersey’s former Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman denounced her party as a cult and said a part of her hopes that "all the crazies" win next week's midterms.
Biden ridiculed for 'despicable' speech on 'threat' to democracy: 'What delusion looks like'
Conservatives on Twitter blasted President Joe Biden for his divisive, "despicable" Wednesday night speech urging Americans to vote against MAGA Republicans.
Fox News
853K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2