Semi-Automatic 2-head Keg Washer $8000
For sale is a very slightly used Fillmore 220v 2-Head Semi-Automatic Keg washer. This machine has done, maybe, 200 kegs. Due to the nature of our brewery, we immediately upgraded to a larger machine. Our two head semi-auto keg washers are designed to wash two kegs of any size per...
20′ of Truck Line for Draught system (never used)
20' of Truck Line for Draught system (never used) ( $240 ) I have 20′ of draught system trunk line made by FOXX Equipment with x14 Accuflex 1/4” tubing and x4 – 3/8″ glycol lines. This has never been used, I bought a bit too much. Buyer pays shipping cost, I’ll calculate shipping cost to those interested. Feel free to ask any questions.
Domino Inkjet Date Coder For Sale
Domino AX-350 Ink Jet Date Coder For Sale. Lots of different mounting equipment included. Comes with a touch screen for editing labels and setting up print settings. Comes mounted on a stainless stand. $10-12k new. Manufacturer : Domino. Original Manufacture Date : 2017. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships From :...
Large metal building for lease near Lockhart, TX
Large 6,400 SF metal building available for immediate lease within minutes of downtown Lockhart and only a stone’s throw away from Toll 130 and Highway 183. The large metal building is located just outside the city limits of Lockhart nestled on roughly 3 acres of multiuse unincorporated land. Most recently, the 6,400 SF building has been converted into a functional farmhouse brewery consisting of: a large main room insulated with 3 inches of closed cell spray foam, both women and men’s ADA compliant restrooms, a brand new aerobic septic system that can manage a large influx of people at any given time, a brewhouse consisting of a 7+ bbl brew-system with all necessary equipment to handle operations, a tap wall consisting of > 14 stainless steel individual taps, a drip tray and custom tables/serving table, a 1,200 SF climate controlled room that gables to 17.5’ currently used as a barrel room , a 19’ x 9’ walk-in refrigerator, an additional 1,200 SF room currently used for storage space and shop, a large patio with awning that faces the west for witnessing beautiful Texas sunsets, as well as a large area in the front of building that can handle an ample amount of parking.
15bbl Stainless Jacketed Uni-Tank Fermenter
Perfect 15bbl stainless jacketed uni-tank fermenter for sale. Comes with valves.
USED 20bbl FV – Made in USA. $8,500 OBO
20bbl FV for sale. $8500, OBO. Good Condition. Zorzini Manway. Jacketed and Insulated. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. CIP arm located on left front. Temperature well located in front of tank above manway. Also Includes DIN racking arm and sample valve. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
Can Inverters – Helical Boxes
We are selling one 187ml, and one 250ml Carleton Helical can inverters. Both in great condition, buyer will be responsible for shipping cost. Selling for $800 each.
For Sale - CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer
CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer. Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Last running 12oz. Aluminum Cans with 202 lid up to 45 Containers per Minute, Single Head Seamer, Includes Stainless Steel Guarding, Removed due to upgrade to faster machine, Allen Bradley Operator Touchscreen, Left to Right Flow, Stainless Steel Frame, Stainless Steel Control Panel with Allen Bradley PowerFlex 40 VFD Drive and CompactLogix L32E PLC, Last used in a Brewery.
10 bbl Turnkey Brewhouse
A state of the art lager brewhouse made by ABS. We are moving production to our main brewery and no longer need this equipment. This includes:. 5x 20bbl horizontal oak foeders with internal cooling fin. 4x 10bbl stacked jacketed lager tanks. 10 hp chiller. Steamer.
CAN CLEARANCE SALES - 12oz Std, 16oz Std, 12oz Sleek Brite Cans & Ends
Clearance Sale of 12oz Std, 16oz Std, 12oz Sleek, 250 ml & 187 ml Brite Cans & Ends. Shipping from one of the following warehouses. Please call to get exact pricing or to make an offer. Looking to move ASAP. 858-414-3141. jrubey@saxco.com.
IDD Mini King Plus 2 For Sale
IDD Mini King Plus 2 for sale. Wash and fill kegs simultaneously. Comes with keg slide for less lifting. These are machines are over $50k new. Save some money and buy slightly used. Works incredibly well. $40k obo. Manufacturer : IDD. Original Manufacture Date : 2016. Where Manufactured : California.
Boiler and Blowdown Tank – Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10
Boiler and Blowdown Tank - Remiers RB30 and Columbia Boiler Co. BT-10 ( $11,000 ) We have an unused Boiler and Blowdown Tank for sale. Asking for $11,000 for the combined two units, to be paid in full before pickup. Please contact if you would like more technical information.
Alpha 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line
We are pleased to offer our 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line from Alpha. This unit helped us fill and seam approximately 10M cans without any serious issues. It was well maintained and many elements were rebuilt or replaced in advance of decommissioning. SKA Can-I Bus. SKA water rinse...
10 x 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks ($4,500 Each)
For sale is a lot of Ten 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks. We Purchased this equipment brand new in 2018. Each Tank has a Carb Stone that Fits a 2″ Tri-Clamp, 15 PSI PRV, Pressure Gauge. Purchaser is responsible for all shipping and freight. I can palletize & crate to...
3×30 bbl GW Kent FV’s $13,000 Each
For sale are Three 30 bbl GW Kent FV’s. We are the second owners of these tanks, and have had them since January, 2017. Tanks are approximately 12′ Tall, and 7′ in Diameter. Comes with all valves, PRV, and racking arm. Buyer responsible for freight. I can...
60 bbl fermenters, top manways w/ladder, US made, top quality
60 bbl fermenters, top manways w/ladder, US made, top quality ( $28,000 ) Top manways with welded on ladders make dry hopping easy & safe for your brewers. 12 ga stainless, 3″ legs, 3 zone glycol jackets. High quality US made 60 bbl fermenters x 6, and 60 bbl bite tank x1. These are not cheapo overseas made tanks. Get these if you appreciate quality well made eqt. Prices are firm but I do have room to negotiate if you take multiple tanks. Preference given to those who purchase as a package/ multiple.
USED GAI 3031 FM BIER MONOBLOCK RINSER FILLER CROWNER (ROPP OPTION) FOR SALE
Now Available – Item is a used GAI model 3031 FM Bier- monoblock 12 head rinser / 12 head isobaric filler / single head crowner. This monoblock was built new in 2018 and was removed from service recently. Specifications include:. Capacity: 600-3000 bottles per hour. Volume output: up to...
Mosaic, Citra, Azacca Cryo & Amarillo For Sale at Contract Prices
We are long on ’21 crop Mosaic, Citra, Azacca Cryo and Crosby Amarillo. Please contact me directly for pricing and bulk purchase discount:) Shipping from: 18188 NE Wilkes Rd. Portland, OR 97230.
