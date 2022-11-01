Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27east.com
Sag Harbor Voters Approve Use of Capital Reserves to Purchase Marsden Lots
By a 638-521 vote on Thursday, November 3, residents in Sag Harbor authorized the Sag Harbor School District to use $3,275,000 in capital reserve funds toward the purchase of five... more. SAG HARBOR — Village Police were called to three locations this week to reports of the same woman refusing...
27east.com
Southampton Village Announces Plans for Large-Scale Renovation of Village Hall
In order to bring Southampton Village Hall into the future, the Village Board is taking some inspiration from the past. At the board’s most recent work session, held on Friday... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were called to Somerset Avenue on October 28. A resident complained that...
27east.com
Southampton Village Board Discusses Plan To Create Arts and Culture Overlay District
At a work session on Friday night, October 28, the Southampton Village Board discussed what will be the first implementation from the Comprehensive Master Plan adopted in September. Frank Fish... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police were called to Somerset Avenue on October 28. A resident complained that someone...
The annual November argument over loose-leaves pickup in Riverhead is now underway
The saga of loose-leave pickup in the Town of Riverhead has not yet been laid to rest, with town officials still arguing over which town revenue fund should pay for the service. The dispute continues despite an agreement announced last month that funding for the loose-leaves pickup program would, at...
therealdeal.com
Long Island landlord forks over $15K to settle voucher case
The owner of two multifamily properties in Suffolk County will hand over a modest sum to settle housing discrimination claims. Renaissance Management, owner of both Renaissance Bay in East Patchogue and Renaissance Hills in Hauppauge, will pay $15,000 under the settlement with Long Island Housing Services, Newsday reported. The real...
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of November 3
Stalin S. Huerta-Farez, 22, East Hampton was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, on October 28 around 9 p.m. According to Town Police, Huerta-Farez was driving west on Gardiner Avenue near... more. Edwin Soliz-Soliz, 27, of Hampton Bays was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on October 10 at 6:36 p.m....
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 3, 2022
(Above) Beautiful evening conditions like these were commonplace on the East End this week. (Photo: @southforksalt) Schoolies invade the surf. Slot fish getting caught at night. Big bass to the west, and on the north shore. Double digit tog on the north shore. Squid run at night. Captree Bait and...
27east.com
Peconic Jitney Making Headway in Greenport, Which Could Be a Step Forward for Ferry Return
After being scuttled last summer, the effort to launch the Peconic Jitney, a passenger ferry service connecting Sag Harbor and Greenport, has apparently found new life. On October 20, Geoffrey... more. SAG HARBOR — Village Police were called to three locations this week to reports of the same woman refusing...
27east.com
After Years of Wrangling, Schiavoni Family Will Replace Long Island Avenue Building in Sag Harbor That Was Razed During Gas Ball Cleanup
After years of wrangling with Sag Harbor Village officials over the replacement of a building that was torn down in 2008 as part of the remediation of the neighboring KeySpan... more. SAG HARBOR — Village Police were called to three locations this week to reports of the same woman refusing...
Business News: REI store heading to Huntington
REI, an outdoor apparel and goods store, is scheduled to open in Huntington by summer 2023, according to a news release from REI Co-op. The 21,100-square-foot store will be in the Huntington Shopping Center at 350 Walt Whitman Road. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and...
27east.com
Suffolk County Board of Elections Says Hack Will Not Interfere With Vote
Suffolk County Board of Elections officials say the lingering complications from the hacking of county computers poses zero threat to the integrity of next Tuesday’s election tallies. But the impact... more. By a 638-521 vote on Thursday, November 3, residents in Sag Harbor authorized the Sag ... 3 Nov...
Herald Community Newspapers
Developer seeks tax breaks to restore aging North Park building
A Great Neck-based developer is seeking tax abatements from Nassau County economic development officials so it will be able to restore an empty former warehouse in Long Beach’s North Park section, but some residents are already voicing concern about increased traffic in the area and whether the project would bring new jobs.
27east.com
Passenger in Amagansett Motorcycle Crash Succumbs to Injuries
The woman who was thrown from a motorcycle in Amagansett last week has succumbed to her injuries, East Hampton Town Police said. Nicole Greenwood, 35, died on October 24, three... more. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making a social media post threatening violence at a local school, East...
27east.com
Habitat for Humanity ‘Blitz Builds’ New Home in East Hampton for Veteran, Single Dad
Habitat for Humanity held a “wall raise” ceremony this week on a new home being constructed for East Hampton native, single father and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Matt Charon. The... more. A decade ago, Superstorm Sandy roared through the New York region. This week, the editors ... 3...
Retail marijuana zoning rules adopted in Riverhead, over town supervisor’s opposition
A zoning code regulating recreational marijuana businesses in Riverhead, barring them from locating near residences, schools and other family-friendly places, was adopted by the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday. The board voted 4-1 to adopt the code, with Supervisor Yvette Aguiar casting the lone dissenting vote, arguing that it will be...
27east.com
A Somber Courtroom as Amagansett Hit-And-Run Driver Sentenced
The two families impacted by the 2021 Amagansett hit-and-run accident that killed 17-year-old Devesh Samtani were likely in the same county criminal courtroom for the last time prior to the... more. The woman who was thrown from a motorcycle in Amagansett last week has succumbed to her injuries, East Hampton...
Firefighters from across country travel to LI for training
YAPHANK, N.Y. - Hundreds of firefighters from across the nation are receiving lifesaving training in Suffolk County through the weekend thanks to a foundation that honors an FDNY hero. That hero gave his life to save another firefighter on what's infamously known as "Black Sunday." That tragic day in 2005 spawned the annual effort to make firefighters safer. "That piece of rope and Joey DiBernardo saved my life that day," said retired FDNY firefighter Jeff Cool. Cool survived a dark day in FDNY history - Black Sunday - Jan. 23, 2005. "I never want to see another firefighter jump out a window,"...
Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
Six people injured in partial building Collapse in St. James
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating following a partial building collapse that injured six people, three critically, in St. James on Nov. 3. Six construction workers were on scaffolds dismantling the front façade of 840 Middle Country Road when the façade fell on them, knocking them off the scaffolding at approximately 1:30 p.m. The workers for Sit Back & Relax Ground Maintenance fell more than 20 feet. All six men were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. One of the men was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter.
Huntington Holiday Parade Returns on Nov. 26
The holiday parade will return to Huntington on Nov.26 but will shift east from Wall Street to Town Hall and Heckscher Park. The 12th annual parade, dubbed “the Holiday Express,” will include Santa Claus, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti and a Christmas tree lighting in Heckscher Read More ...
Comments / 1