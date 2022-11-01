ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

therealdeal.com

Long Island landlord forks over $15K to settle voucher case

The owner of two multifamily properties in Suffolk County will hand over a modest sum to settle housing discrimination claims. Renaissance Management, owner of both Renaissance Bay in East Patchogue and Renaissance Hills in Hauppauge, will pay $15,000 under the settlement with Long Island Housing Services, Newsday reported. The real...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of November 3

Stalin S. Huerta-Farez, 22, East Hampton was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, on October 28 around 9 p.m. According to Town Police, Huerta-Farez was driving west on Gardiner Avenue near... more. Edwin Soliz-Soliz, 27, of Hampton Bays was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on October 10 at 6:36 p.m....
EAST HAMPTON, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 3, 2022

(Above) Beautiful evening conditions like these were commonplace on the East End this week. (Photo: @southforksalt) Schoolies invade the surf. Slot fish getting caught at night. Big bass to the west, and on the north shore. Double digit tog on the north shore. Squid run at night. Captree Bait and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Business News: REI store heading to Huntington

REI, an outdoor apparel and goods store, is scheduled to open in Huntington by summer 2023, according to a news release from REI Co-op. The 21,100-square-foot store will be in the Huntington Shopping Center at 350 Walt Whitman Road. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Developer seeks tax breaks to restore aging North Park building

A Great Neck-based developer is seeking tax abatements from Nassau County economic development officials so it will be able to restore an empty former warehouse in Long Beach’s North Park section, but some residents are already voicing concern about increased traffic in the area and whether the project would bring new jobs.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Passenger in Amagansett Motorcycle Crash Succumbs to Injuries

The woman who was thrown from a motorcycle in Amagansett last week has succumbed to her injuries, East Hampton Town Police said. Nicole Greenwood, 35, died on October 24, three... more. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making a social media post threatening violence at a local school, East...
AMAGANSETT, NY
27east.com

A Somber Courtroom as Amagansett Hit-And-Run Driver Sentenced

The two families impacted by the 2021 Amagansett hit-and-run accident that killed 17-year-old Devesh Samtani were likely in the same county criminal courtroom for the last time prior to the... more. The woman who was thrown from a motorcycle in Amagansett last week has succumbed to her injuries, East Hampton...
AMAGANSETT, NY
CBS New York

Firefighters from across country travel to LI for training

YAPHANK, N.Y. - Hundreds of firefighters from across the nation are receiving lifesaving training in Suffolk County through the weekend thanks to a foundation that honors an FDNY hero. That hero gave his life to save another firefighter on what's infamously known as "Black Sunday." That tragic day in 2005 spawned the annual effort to make firefighters safer. "That piece of rope and Joey DiBernardo saved my life that day," said retired FDNY firefighter Jeff Cool. Cool survived a dark day in FDNY history - Black Sunday - Jan. 23, 2005. "I never want to see another firefighter jump out a window,"...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
WEST ISLIP, NY
TBR News Media

Six people injured in partial building Collapse in St. James

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating following a partial building collapse that injured six people, three critically, in St. James on Nov. 3. Six construction workers were on scaffolds dismantling the front façade of 840 Middle Country Road when the façade fell on them, knocking them off the scaffolding at approximately 1:30 p.m. The workers for Sit Back & Relax Ground Maintenance fell more than 20 feet. All six men were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. One of the men was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Holiday Parade Returns on Nov. 26

The holiday parade will return to Huntington on Nov.26  but will shift east from Wall Street to Town Hall and Heckscher Park. The 12th annual parade, dubbed “the Holiday Express,” will include Santa Claus, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti and a Christmas tree lighting in Heckscher Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

