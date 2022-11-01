(4) Available - Used Letina 125 Bbl / 3850 Gal closed top primary fermenters / blend tanks ( $16,400 ) (4) available – These are used Letina 125 bbl / 3850 Gallon / 14600L closed top jacketed storage /primary fermenters. Specifications include- Stainless construction with dimple jackets running from top to bottom of the tank. They are outfitted with oval side manway doors, 1.5″ tc bottom drain and racking port They have shallow cone bottoms that drain to the front of the tank. They have 4 legs with footpads. The jackets are rated to 2.5bar and the tanks are atmospheric. They are installed in a beverage facility but ready for removal and shipment in the next two weeks. Dimensions are 19’8″ tall to the top of the tank vent x 76″ diameter.

2 DAYS AGO