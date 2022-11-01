Read full article on original website
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 8 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve
32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 8 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve ( $440 ) 32 oz. crowler can lids boxes of 8 sleeves, 384 lids per sleeve. The lids come in silver or gold and are band new. Asking $440 for a box of 8 plus shipping. Breaks down to $55 per sleeve.
IDD Mini King Plus 2 For Sale
IDD Mini King Plus 2 for sale. Wash and fill kegs simultaneously. Comes with keg slide for less lifting. These are machines are over $50k new. Save some money and buy slightly used. Works incredibly well. $40k obo. Manufacturer : IDD. Original Manufacture Date : 2016. Where Manufactured : California.
Full pallets 32 oz. crowler brite cans, quantity 2400
Full pallets 32 oz. crowler brite cans, quantity 2400 ( $1,150 ) Full pallet, 2400 count 32 oz crowler brite cans. 1 pallet of silver cans and 1 pallet of gold cans. These are full wrapped and ready to ship. asking $1150 per pallet plus shipping.
22′ of Truckline for draught system (never used)
I have 22′ of draught system trunk line made by FOXX Equipment with x10 Accuflex 1/4” tubing and x2 3/8″ glycol lines. This has never been used, I bought a bit too much. Buyer pays shipping cost, I’ll calculate shipping cost to those interested. Feel free to ask any questions.
For Sale - CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer
CFT (SBC) Master 9 Head Can Filler with Seamer. Questions and Pricing – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. Last running 12oz. Aluminum Cans with 202 lid up to 45 Containers per Minute, Single Head Seamer, Includes Stainless Steel Guarding, Removed due to upgrade to faster machine, Allen Bradley Operator Touchscreen, Left to Right Flow, Stainless Steel Frame, Stainless Steel Control Panel with Allen Bradley PowerFlex 40 VFD Drive and CompactLogix L32E PLC, Last used in a Brewery.
Domino Inkjet Date Coder For Sale
Domino AX-350 Ink Jet Date Coder For Sale. Lots of different mounting equipment included. Comes with a touch screen for editing labels and setting up print settings. Comes mounted on a stainless stand. $10-12k new. Manufacturer : Domino. Original Manufacture Date : 2017. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships From :...
Cask ACS-V4 Beverage Filling Line (Canning)
We recently purchased a new canning line from cask and are selling our old line. The line we are selling is a Cask ACS-5 Beverage Filling Line, which comes with a gamma ray laser to check fill levels. Priced to move! We need the space. Manufacturer : Cask. Original Manufacture...
10 bbl Turnkey Brewhouse
A state of the art lager brewhouse made by ABS. We are moving production to our main brewery and no longer need this equipment. This includes:. 5x 20bbl horizontal oak foeders with internal cooling fin. 4x 10bbl stacked jacketed lager tanks. 10 hp chiller. Steamer.
15 BBL Deutsche steam Brewhouse with oversized HLT -Steam
15 BBL Deutsche steam Brewhouse with oversized HLT -Steam ( $112,000 ) Used less than 2 years, this is a 2 Vessel 15 BBL Brewhouse STEAM heated (steam boiler sold separately)Wort Sample Station with Utility Sink, Mash Tun and Kettle Steam Jacket. DUR Siemens Program Logic Control Package with Option 1: Remote Access (Includes main cabinet and contents as well as all remote sensors, controls and solenoids on Brewhouse, Temp Sensors for 6 jacketed fermenters will be included). Brushed 304 Stainless (11 Gauge Inner & Outer Shell) Mash / Lauter Tun Combination *Tailored per grain bill Adjustable Mash Rake with variable speed Adjustable Swing Arm Grain-Out Plow Side Manway with Port Window and Chute for Grain out Removable Milled V-Wire Lauter Floor Sparge Ring assembly with high pressure spray nozzles Hydro-Jet Mash Hydrator Includes CIP nozzles located under Lauter Floor Adjustable Vorlauf Diverter Plate Brew Kettle / Whirlpool Combination *Tailored per grain bill Tangential Wort Outlet Ports *customizable SPX Flow C Series Centrifugal Wort Pump Brew Kettle exhaust port with dual lip sanitary design Venting to outside NOT included LED Spot Light Integrated CIP Rotary Spray Balls Top Glass Manway with stainless steel grip knobs, Stainless Brewhouse platform & stairs *custom designed Complete hard piped Brewhouse *custom designed Sightglass and Sample Ports *location determined during design Multi-Pass plate heat exchanger – Dual Stage with heat recovery Wort Aeration Assembly w/ Sight Glass 45 BBL Hot Liquor Tank INCLUDED w/ SPX pump 00-BBL-BH-WTS Wort Sample Station w. Utility Sink MTS Mash Tun and Kettle Steam Jacket, DUR Siemens Program Logic Control Package DUR Option 1: Option 1: Remote Access.
Used 15bbl Single Wall Serving Tank Brite Tank. $4500 OBO.
Used 15bbl Single Wall Serving Tank Brite Tank. $4500 OBO. ( $4,500 ) 15bbl working volume. Max Volume 19bbl. Single walled. Good Condition!. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. Includes, PRV, CIP arm with static sprayball and sight tube, drain extension. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
CAN CLEARANCE SALES - 12oz Std, 16oz Std, 12oz Sleek Brite Cans & Ends
Clearance Sale of 12oz Std, 16oz Std, 12oz Sleek, 250 ml & 187 ml Brite Cans & Ends. Shipping from one of the following warehouses. Please call to get exact pricing or to make an offer. Looking to move ASAP. 858-414-3141. jrubey@saxco.com.
USED 20bbl FV – Made in USA. $8,500 OBO
20bbl FV for sale. $8500, OBO. Good Condition. Zorzini Manway. Jacketed and Insulated. Can load/deliver locally for reasonable fee. Can assist with shipping out of state. Unloading/tip up and placement of tank can be provided for additional fee. CIP arm located on left front. Temperature well located in front of tank above manway. Also Includes DIN racking arm and sample valve. Minor alterations can be provided for additional fee.
15bbl Stainless Jacketed Uni-Tank Fermenter
Perfect 15bbl stainless jacketed uni-tank fermenter for sale. Comes with valves.
Fantastic Hop selections for sale! Amarillo, Mosaic, Citra. Idaho 7
Mosaic – $13.40 per lb – Yakima Chief. Sales are for whole 44-lb boxes only. Cost per pound does not include shipping. Please contact Joe@migrationbrewing.com for more information on quantities and shipping inquiries/options. Cheers!
3×30 bbl GW Kent FV’s $13,000 Each
For sale are Three 30 bbl GW Kent FV’s. We are the second owners of these tanks, and have had them since January, 2017. Tanks are approximately 12′ Tall, and 7′ in Diameter. Comes with all valves, PRV, and racking arm. Buyer responsible for freight. I can...
(4) Available – Used Letina 125 Bbl / 3850 Gal closed top primary fermenters / blend tanks
(4) Available - Used Letina 125 Bbl / 3850 Gal closed top primary fermenters / blend tanks ( $16,400 ) (4) available – These are used Letina 125 bbl / 3850 Gallon / 14600L closed top jacketed storage /primary fermenters. Specifications include- Stainless construction with dimple jackets running from top to bottom of the tank. They are outfitted with oval side manway doors, 1.5″ tc bottom drain and racking port They have shallow cone bottoms that drain to the front of the tank. They have 4 legs with footpads. The jackets are rated to 2.5bar and the tanks are atmospheric. They are installed in a beverage facility but ready for removal and shipment in the next two weeks. Dimensions are 19’8″ tall to the top of the tank vent x 76″ diameter.
10 x 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks ($4,500 Each)
For sale is a lot of Ten 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks. We Purchased this equipment brand new in 2018. Each Tank has a Carb Stone that Fits a 2″ Tri-Clamp, 15 PSI PRV, Pressure Gauge. Purchaser is responsible for all shipping and freight. I can palletize & crate to...
Alpha 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line
We are pleased to offer our 72 CPM Double Barrel style canning line from Alpha. This unit helped us fill and seam approximately 10M cans without any serious issues. It was well maintained and many elements were rebuilt or replaced in advance of decommissioning. SKA Can-I Bus. SKA water rinse...
Never Used 3 HP Sanitary Centrifugal Pump
Never Used 3 HP Sanitary Centrifugal Pump ( $2,000 ) This is a sanitary centrifugal pump with a VFD controller. It is 3 HP, 208 volts single phase, and 20 amps. It is great for breweries (not so much distilleries). Cord length is approximately 45 feet long. Max 44 GPM flow rate.
60 bbl fermenters, top manways w/ladder, US made, top quality
60 bbl fermenters, top manways w/ladder, US made, top quality ( $28,000 ) Top manways with welded on ladders make dry hopping easy & safe for your brewers. 12 ga stainless, 3″ legs, 3 zone glycol jackets. High quality US made 60 bbl fermenters x 6, and 60 bbl bite tank x1. These are not cheapo overseas made tanks. Get these if you appreciate quality well made eqt. Prices are firm but I do have room to negotiate if you take multiple tanks. Preference given to those who purchase as a package/ multiple.
