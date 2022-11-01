RM Sothebys Handles The Most Important Collection Of Open-Wheel Racing Cars As 'The House That Newman/Haas Racing Built' Auction And Finishes Strong

Experience a Cobra just like Carroll Shelby did…. Shelby is a famous name within the automotive industry for the legacy and fiery records that its bearer left behind. From the race track to the sales floor, the legendary Carroll Shelby named himself America's beloved Automotive icon. As is the case with every great hero or innovator, he had a vast arsenal of tools that he used to cement his brand image. One particularly recognizable weapon was his famous Shelby Cobra which flaunted its colors everywhere from Daytona to Le Mans. Engines ranged from small to big, with a ton of power flowing through the lightweight chassis in all incarnations. Many enthusiasts would love to get their hands on one, but only a few get the opportunity, and Superformance has made experiencing one a reality for so many without bottomless pockets.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO