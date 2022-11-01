RM Sothebys Handles The Most Important Collection Of Open-Wheel Racing Cars As 'The House That Newman/Haas Racing Built' Auction And Finishes Strong

Read full article on original website
Denny Hamlin Radio Communication Reveals Chaos During Ross Chastain’s Miracle Move and Complete Dejection After Crossing Finish Line and Realizing What Just Happened
Denny Hamlin thought he was advancing to the Championship 4 until he crossed the finish line at Martinsville, and the radio communication reveals the painful moment he realized the run at his first elusive title was over. The post Denny Hamlin Radio Communication Reveals Chaos During Ross Chastain’s Miracle Move and Complete Dejection After Crossing Finish Line and Realizing What Just Happened appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: 7-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson to acquire ownership stake in Petty GMS Racing
Jimmie Johnson is making a return to the Cup Series. And is reportedly set to also own part of a team. According to The Athletic, Johnson is finalizing an agreement to have an ownership stake in Petty GMS Racing. The agreement would include Johnson running part-time in NASCAR in 2023.
Car of the Week: This 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, One of the Great Muscle Cars of Its Era, Is Heading to Auction
With its 14-year lifespan, the sea creature known as the Great Barracuda is long-lived in the scheme of scaly things. Sleek and streamlined, it’s an aggressive, dominant predator, known for using surprise tactics and great speed in catching its prey. Plymouth’s two-door pony car was named after the bellicose fish for good reason but, by contrast, it lived in production just ten years—from 1964 to 1974—and, within that decade, saw three generations. The first, with a two-year run, was essentially a fastback version of Plymouth’s uninspired Valiant. The second, made from 1967 to 1969 and still based on some Valiant underpinnings,...
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
NASCAR Foolishly Put a Bounty on Ty Gibbs’ Toyota at Phoenix
If NASCAR couldn't find a reason to discipline Ty Gibbs for his Martinsville actions, then the organization should have acted as a matter of preventing chaos in Phoenix on Saturday. The post NASCAR Foolishly Put a Bounty on Ty Gibbs’ Toyota at Phoenix appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Legend Chad Knaus Thinks We Could See a Repeat of Ross Chastain's Wall-Ride at Phoenix
Chad Knaus has seen a lot during his lengthy career in NASCAR, so it would take a lot to impress him. That said, Jimmie Johnson's legendary crew chief, who now works as vice president of competition at Hendrick Motorsports, was pretty damn impressed by what he saw from Ross Chastain last weekend at Martinsville Speedeway.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Road & Track
Here's the Telemetry for Ross Chastain's Wild Wall Ride
No, we're not yet tired of talking about Ross Chastain's wall ride. FOX's NASCAR Race Hub put together an animation of the move complete with telemetry, and it confirms that Chastain was fully committed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Autoweek.com
Revved Up! Readers React to Week’s Biggest Racing News, Nov. 3 Edition
What a week of racing news … and what a week of feedback from Autoweek readers, with well over 1000 comments both online as well as on Facebook and other forms of social media. Let’s look at some of the biggest stories of the past week and some of...
Someone Added Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’ To Video Of NASCAR’s Ross Chastain Wall Ride And Its Hilarious
Even if you’re not a NASCAR fan, you’ve probably seen the viral video of driver Ross Chastain’s move where he floored it along the outside wall to qualify for the championship race this Sunday. Everyone called it a video game move, one where you don’t care about damaging the car because its just a game, and you’ve found a glitch that allows you to go faster than the track merits, by flooring it and running all out rubbing the wall the whole time. In fact, Chastain even admitted that he learned the move while playing NASCAR 2005 on Nintendo’s GameCube.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Ars Technica
The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype
IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series
This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
Henderson Auctions Offering Stunning 427 Powered Cobra Replica
Experience a Cobra just like Carroll Shelby did…. Shelby is a famous name within the automotive industry for the legacy and fiery records that its bearer left behind. From the race track to the sales floor, the legendary Carroll Shelby named himself America's beloved Automotive icon. As is the case with every great hero or innovator, he had a vast arsenal of tools that he used to cement his brand image. One particularly recognizable weapon was his famous Shelby Cobra which flaunted its colors everywhere from Daytona to Le Mans. Engines ranged from small to big, with a ton of power flowing through the lightweight chassis in all incarnations. Many enthusiasts would love to get their hands on one, but only a few get the opportunity, and Superformance has made experiencing one a reality for so many without bottomless pockets.
Henderson Auctions to Feature Indian Motorcycles at Its Barber Motorsports Sale
Many motorcycles with the iconic Indian nameplate are about to come under the hammer. The Indian motorcycle brand has a band of cult followers that grows with each generation. The moniker carries a strong value of heritage and history, and people consider them to be just a little extra special over other nameplates. At the upcoming Henderson Auctions fall event, many excellent Indian Motorcycles will be up for grabs. Here are a few highlights from their docket.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
FOX Sports
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500. Kanaan spent four seasons driving for Chip Ganassi Racing and the last two Indianapolis 500s. The 2003...
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
conceptcarz.com
Ford's Jim Baumbick To Oversee Quality; Armstrong, Rowley, Falotico To Retire; Craig To Lead Global Lincoln Business
•Jim Baumbick to lead quality, integrated closely with his engineering responsibilities. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, retiring after accomplished 32-year career. •Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, will retire after successful 33-year career with Ford, which included tenures as chief marketing officer, head of Ford Credit. •Dianne Craig will...
conceptcarz.com
Brembo Sport, GT, and Pista Upgrades Part of Gran Turismo 7 Competition at SEMA
SEMA attendees invited to experience Brembo UPGRADES in Gran Turismo 7® video game to compete in Brembo Challenge to win mini-caliper trophy. Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, will be showing its full line of SPORT, GT, and PISTA UPGRADES and is holding a Gran Turismo 7® competition in booth 22755 at the SEMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 1-4.
