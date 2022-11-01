ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Prudential Financial third-quarter profit falls as market rout hits AUM

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc on Tuesday reported a fall in quarterly adjusted profit as the insurer’s assets under management (AUM) came under pressure from a recent selloff in global markets.

Decades-high inflation, a geopolitical turmoil and rate hikes have caused investors to pull back from markets. All three major U.S. indices have been trading in the bear market territory, with the benchmark S&P 500 down nearly 19% so far this year.

Prudential said last quarter it was making progress in moving the focus of its business from market-sensitive revenue segments to more stable and recurring sources of income.

The company reported a 22% decline in AUM in the quarter to $1.35 trillion, compared with $1.73 trillion a year earlier.

Adjusted after-tax operating income fell to $803 million, or $2.13 per share, for the three months ended Sept 30, compared with $1.49 billion or $3.78 per share, a year earlier.

PGIM, Prudential’s global investment management business, reported a 33% fall in quarterly income as assets under management and fees fell, while U.S. businesses also reported a 36% decline in adjusted operating income to $702 million for the third quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall St rallies to close out soft week after jobs report

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday in volatile trade to snap a four-session losing streak as investors wrestled with a mixed jobs report and comments from Federal Reserve officials on the pace of interest rate hikes.
Reuters

Fed's Powell: 'Ultimate level' of rates likely higher than earlier estimates

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The "ultimate level" of the Federal Reserve's benchmark policy rate is likely higher than previously estimated, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. In remarks at a press conference after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for a fourth consecutive meeting, Powell said there is "significant uncertainty" around the level of rates needed to bring down inflation, but "we still have some ways to go."
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
Reuters

S&P upgrades Qatar's credit rating on shrinking debt burden

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar's long-term sovereign credit rating to "AA" from "AA-", citing improvements in the government's fiscal position. "Qatar's debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low because the government is repaying maturing debt," the agency said in a statement.
Reuters

Swiss minister: economic situation means difficult years ahead

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The threat of recession in the euro zone and beyond, an energy supply squeeze and the eroding effect of inflation on purchasing power mean Switzerland faces difficult years ahead, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
Reuters

Reuters

639K+
Followers
363K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy