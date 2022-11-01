Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Town of Falkville announces winners of fall decorating contest
The Town of Falkville recently announced their 2022 winners for the fall decorating contest. Businesses-1st place-Falkville Elementary, 2nd place-Falkville Health and Rehab, 3rd place-Emmy Anna’s Salon, Churches-1st place-Victory Fellowship, 2nd place-Falkville Falkville First Baptist, 3rd place-Pine Street Baptist, Residential-1st place-Cheri Sellers, 2nd place-Patti Ozbolt, 2nd place-Tina Summerford, 3rd place-Jennifer Cameron. The Town of Falkville expresses their appreciation to all of the participants.
Hartselle Enquirer
Town of Falkville holds Trunk or Treat
Members of the Falkville community gathered this past week to celebrate some family fun in costume at the Trunk or Treat event held downtown.
Hartselle Enquirer
Halloween carnival brings family fun to Falkville
Community members enjoyed a petting zoo, hay ride, games and more at the Halloween carnival hosted by the William Robinson Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary 10774 in Falkville. The free fun also included food, candy and bingo for children.
Hartselle Enquirer
Exciting things are happening at your library
Welcome to the William Bradford Huie Library update, we have quite a few exciting things to share. At the top of the list is a huge thank you to Sen. Arthur Orr. Senator Orr presented a check for our library at the city council Meeting Sept. 27. We thank him for his support of not only our library, but all the libraries in his district.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week Nov. 2
Willie is a young beagle mix. He is likely under a year old and weighs around 20 pounds. He enjoys playing outside with other dogs. His adoption fee is $110. The Morgan County Animal Shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle. Visit today to adopt your new best friend!
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Oct. 17-22
Comfort Inn, 3239 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur, 89. Culver’s Restaurant, 2009 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 92. Hometown Market, 1820 Sixth Avenue SE, Decatur, 93. Hometown Market – deli, 412 Sparkman St., NW, Hartselle, 93. Hometown Market – meat Market, 412 Sparkman St., NW, Hartselle, 95. Comfort Inn,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Drive, determination fuel Amber Deline’s coaching career
Basketball has been a way of life for Hartselle girls basketball coach Amber Deline. She grew up in the small community of Hackleburg, playing against her older brother, Rod. “He never took it easy on me,” Deline said. “I would spend hours practicing on a dirt court at our house trying to figure out how to score on him.”
Hartselle Enquirer
Healthy decisions, convenient solutions: Friends collaborate to impact women, families
Friends Whittney Bennich and Emily Norris joined together to make something for everyone with their businesses Fit Chic and Southern Fried Skinny in Hartselle February 2021. Both with their own specialty and expertise, these ladies became acquainted through Fit Chic, which Whittney started in 2015 and immediately connected as friends which quickly developed into a major collaboration.
Hartselle Enquirer
She’s got the beat: Hartselle senior Kenzie Barrier commands the band
Directing the Hartselle High School marching band every Friday night, either at J.P. Cain Stadium or on the road is Hartselle senior Kenzie Barrier. “It’s definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s also the most rewarding,” the 17-year-old honor student said. “It’s been my dream since freshman year, so it’s like all my dreams are coming true.”
Hartselle Enquirer
School officials, volunteer firefighters say state constitutional amendment is crucial
School officials from the three school districts in Morgan County say they depend on online sales tax funds to operate and build new schools, and the local law enabling them to retain the bulk of those funds will have more permanence if a constitutional amendment is approved by voters next month.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Tech Park students building for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing
FLORETTE — When Mazda Toyota Manufacturing representatives toured Brewer High last month during discussions on workforce partnerships, a display suddenly caught their eye. Two custom cornhole boards with an emblem representing the Morgan County school district’s Technology Park were hanging in the tech program’s workshop located at Brewer. Students in the program had built those cornhole boards as well as others over the past few years. The MTM officials were intrigued.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Marriage Licenses Oct. 19-25
Enrique Cruz Sanchez to Maria Teresa Iscoa Bonilla. Addyson Nicole Kenney to Breanna Eileen Thorneberry. Patrick McHenry Hennessey to Olivia Caroline Briscoe.
Hartselle Enquirer
Judge rules against bond request of chiropractor accused of poisoning wife
A local chiropractor charged with poisoning his wife will remain in jail without the option of bond after a judge concluded at a hearing Monday that his failure to produce his passport makes him a flight risk. Brian Mann, 34, a Hartselle resident and Decatur chiropractor, was arrested Sept. 2...
