ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Yardbarker

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Out vs. Suns

Portland is in town for a back-to-back that features another meeting with Suns on Saturday, as the status of the aforementioned players is still on hold for the second meeting. Lillard dropped an astounding 41 points to hand Phoenix their only loss of the season back on Oct. 22, which...
numberfire.com

76ers' James Harden (foot) expected out until December

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden is expected to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain. Harden suffered the injury on Wednesday night versus the Washington Wizards. Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton should be the primary beneficiaries on offense and Joel Embiid will have an uptick in usage when he returns from injury. Matisse Thybulle should also see more playing time.
ESPN

Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

PHOENIX -- — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor. Jerami Grant hit a 13-foot baseline...
Yardbarker

Suns’ Power Rankings Revealed

Contrary to the doubters of the offseason, the Phoenix Suns have been the topic of all topics coming out of the Western Conference. Phoenix is on a five-game winning streak, grabbing all of those wins at home. The Suns sit at No.2 on ESPN’s latest power rankings, with the Milwaukee...
