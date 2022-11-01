Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
'Cool to hear': Devin Booker's reaction to Barack Obama's comments about Suns, possible ownership
Devin Booker saw it, too. Barack Obama came to Phoenix to show his support for Democratic candidates at a rally on Wednesday, but addressed a topic of great interest to Suns fans — and their franchise player. ...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
San Antonio Spurs facing Kawhi and the Clippers in much-anticipated Friday game
After sitting out last season recovering from a torn ACL, former Spur Kawhi Leonard is heading back to play in San Antonio.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Out vs. Suns
Portland is in town for a back-to-back that features another meeting with Suns on Saturday, as the status of the aforementioned players is still on hold for the second meeting. Lillard dropped an astounding 41 points to hand Phoenix their only loss of the season back on Oct. 22, which...
This Knicks-Spurs Trade Sends Josh Richardson To New York
While many expected the San Antonio Spurs to be in the Victor Wembenyama race ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, they’ve managed to overachieve early. The Spurs were just blown out 143-100 by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday but entered with a 5-2 record — the second-best start to a season in franchise history.
76ers' James Harden (foot) expected out until December
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden is expected to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain. Harden suffered the injury on Wednesday night versus the Washington Wizards. Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton should be the primary beneficiaries on offense and Joel Embiid will have an uptick in usage when he returns from injury. Matisse Thybulle should also see more playing time.
Rockets’ early-season road show resumes vs. Wolves
The Houston Rockets head back on the road again when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Houston is opening
Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106
PHOENIX -- — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor. Jerami Grant hit a 13-foot baseline...
Suns’ Power Rankings Revealed
Contrary to the doubters of the offseason, the Phoenix Suns have been the topic of all topics coming out of the Western Conference. Phoenix is on a five-game winning streak, grabbing all of those wins at home. The Suns sit at No.2 on ESPN’s latest power rankings, with the Milwaukee...
