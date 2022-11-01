Read full article on original website
Food Beast
This Puerto Rican Sushi Spot Wraps Their Rolls In Mofongo
A sushi pop-up restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, is bringing together Japanese and Puerto Rican flavors with some special mofongo-crusted Puerto Rican sushi rolls. Foodbeast correspondent El Foodie Boricua captured some of these beauties coming to life in the video above. The spot making these happen is Sushi Bosu, which has been running out of Grillers Puerto Rico in Kissimmee for the last couple of years.
Florida City Named One Of The Best Places For Thanksgiving Vacation
Trips To Discover located the best destinations for a Thanksgiving vacation.
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL
Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
Union: Orlando tourism workers need $18 an hour to survive
Workers in central Florida’s tourism industry are pushing to raise their minimum wage to at least $18 an hour, arguing that rising rents and inflation have cut into their ability to make ends meet.
orangeobserver.com
Sand Lake Sound home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 15 to 21
A home in Sand Lake Sound topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 7392 Alpine Butterfly Lane, Orlando, sold Oct. 17, for $1,250,000. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,910 square feet of living area. Days on market: 135.
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
click orlando
Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly plans to open Central Florida locations. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Illinois-based chain known for toasted sandwiches is looking to open several locations around the Orlando area. Potbelly is planning to open six shops around Orlando over the next seven years, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. According to...
playgroundmagazine.com
New Holiday Fun at Dazzling Nights 2022
Dazzling Nights returns to Leu Gardens November 25–January 1 featuring brand-new lighting installations, meet-and-greet characters, kids play area & more food offerings!. Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights”– a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, three-quarter mile, interactive holiday experience.
Universal Orlando to Permanently Close 5 Attractions to Make Way for ‘New Family Entertainment’
Changes are afoot at Universal Orlando Resort. It was announced Tuesday that five attractions will be closing at Universal Studios Florida in the near future to make room for “exciting new family entertainment.”. On Jan. 16, 2023, Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks...
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
wogx.com
Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home
A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
WESH
Central Florida residents purchasing tickets for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — You have one more day to buy your ticket for a chance to take home the largest lottery jackpot ever. Right now, the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $1.6 billion. What happens when the jackpot gets that big? People who normally don't play the...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Family Friendly Kids Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando
Family Friendly Kids Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando – Everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends are hosting a party just for kids this Saturday and Sunday, November 5 & 6! Back by popular demand, families can join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, and all their favorite furry friends for a fun-filled Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend with hands-on activities, character photo opportunities and more. Kids can gather around Big Bird’s Nest for “Storytime with Big Bird,” where Big Bird will be sharing some of his favorite stories at select times throughout the day. Families can sing and dance to music during the coolest party on wheels at the award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade. Kids will have a chance to earn special Everyday Hero badges for things like bravery, helping, manners, and more all weekend long and join the Everyday Heroes Club. Kids can also turn everyday materials that may seem like trash into beautiful works of art at “Oscar’s Trash Art” activity. Fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to grab a photo with a giant inflatable “Mecha Cookie Monster,” star of the new series “Sesame Street Mecha Builders.” Cookie Monster will also stop by for meet-and-greet and photo opportunities throughout the weekend. SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend in Sesame Street Land is included with park admission.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
