Arizona State

Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Business Insider

Trump mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — finally debuting a nickname, 'Ron DeSanctimonious' — as the 2 popular Republicans could face off in 2024

Trump and DeSantis are both said to be potential GOP candidates in 2024. Trump on Saturday mocked DeSantis with a nickname, something he's often done for political enemies. DeSantis also won't be appearing at Trump's Florida rally on Sunday, in an apparent snub. Former President Donald Trump finally bestowed Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
France 24

Is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the new and improved Donald Trump?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the elite credentials of a prototypical US presidential candidate, from graduating with honours from Yale and Harvard Law School to earning a bronze star for meritorious service in the military. The man seen as a possible 2024 Republican nominee – and a political successor to Donald Trump – appears on track for re-election on November 8. But he may find that Trump casts a long shadow.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama steps in for Biden to try to stem Democratic midterm losses

Former President Barack Obama is flexing his political muscle in states that could decide the Senate's balance of power, attempting to reconnect with voters who seem out of President Joe Biden's reach. But although Biden and Obama play for the same Democratic team, the party's loyalty toward Obama undercuts the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘The best closer we have’: Obama floods the campaign trail to help Democrats as midterms loom

Former president Barack Obama has emerged as one of the best surrogates for Democrats in the final week of the 2022 midterm elections as the party hopes to hold onto its fragile congressional majorities and even flip seats.The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in the House and the Senate. Sometimes the party in power even loses one or both chambers of Congress. And Democrats know this year is likely no different. Over the summer, Democrats hoped that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision that rolled back Roe v Wade would salvage their majorities. But the...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race

President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania

He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Biden, Obama, Trump head to battleground state

Obama seen as more likely to attract votes than Biden. What is the collective noun for presidents? A posse? A phalanx? Succession? We don’t know because it’s highly unusual to have three in the same state on the same day. I’ve now flown from Georgia to Pennsylvania -...
GEORGIA STATE

