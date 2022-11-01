Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop
Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Trump mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — finally debuting a nickname, 'Ron DeSanctimonious' — as the 2 popular Republicans could face off in 2024
Trump and DeSantis are both said to be potential GOP candidates in 2024. Trump on Saturday mocked DeSantis with a nickname, something he's often done for political enemies. DeSantis also won't be appearing at Trump's Florida rally on Sunday, in an apparent snub. Former President Donald Trump finally bestowed Florida...
Trump Mocks Ron DeSantis During Lie-Filled Pennsylvania Rally
Donald Trump has a new nickname for potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis. The former president christened the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Saturday during a stop in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, part of a pre-midterm rally blitz on behalf of Republicans. After teasing the announcement of his candidacy for 2024...
WATCH: Obama confronted by heckler during Arizona rally while stumping for Democratic candidates
Former President Barack Obama publicly responded to a heckler during a candidate rally in Arizona on Wednesday, using the incident as an example of what he considers to be the country’s increasingly toxic political battlefield.
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
France 24
Is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the new and improved Donald Trump?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the elite credentials of a prototypical US presidential candidate, from graduating with honours from Yale and Harvard Law School to earning a bronze star for meritorious service in the military. The man seen as a possible 2024 Republican nominee – and a political successor to Donald Trump – appears on track for re-election on November 8. But he may find that Trump casts a long shadow.
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
Washington Examiner
Obama steps in for Biden to try to stem Democratic midterm losses
Former President Barack Obama is flexing his political muscle in states that could decide the Senate's balance of power, attempting to reconnect with voters who seem out of President Joe Biden's reach. But although Biden and Obama play for the same Democratic team, the party's loyalty toward Obama undercuts the...
‘The best closer we have’: Obama floods the campaign trail to help Democrats as midterms loom
Former president Barack Obama has emerged as one of the best surrogates for Democrats in the final week of the 2022 midterm elections as the party hopes to hold onto its fragile congressional majorities and even flip seats.The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in the House and the Senate. Sometimes the party in power even loses one or both chambers of Congress. And Democrats know this year is likely no different. Over the summer, Democrats hoped that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision that rolled back Roe v Wade would salvage their majorities. But the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race
President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania
He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John...
Thiessen calls out Hillary Clinton's past questioning of three GOP presidential wins: 'Spare me your concern'
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen criticizes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for election-denial rhetoric despite her own history of questioning election results.
BBC
Biden, Obama, Trump head to battleground state
Obama seen as more likely to attract votes than Biden. What is the collective noun for presidents? A posse? A phalanx? Succession? We don’t know because it’s highly unusual to have three in the same state on the same day. I’ve now flown from Georgia to Pennsylvania -...
Prominent Republicans and Democrats head out on campaign trail in midterms' final stretch
While millions have already cast their votes, prominent Republicans and Democrats, including President Biden and former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, head out on the campaign trail with just eight days until Election Day. Ed O'Keefe reports from the White House.
Never-Trump columnist gets pummeled for saying 'other than murder, violent crime is not up'
The Bulwark columnist Mona Charen’s tweet claiming that violent crime “other than murder” did not go up nationally went viral on Twitter over the weekend.
Comments / 11