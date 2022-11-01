Read full article on original website
Related
Google celebrates Day of the Dead with a Doodle
Wednesday is one of Mexico's most important holidays -- Dia de los Muertos -- also known as Day of the Dead.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Phys.org
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Quartz
Day of the Dead: Tradition, reborn
Part ritual, part fiesta, the Day of the Dead is the Mexican version of All Souls and All Saints days, observed on Nov. 1 and 2 by the Catholic church. Like the celebration of those holy days in Europe and elsewhere, it also involves trips to the graveyard and candles to honor the dearly departed. But over centuries, Mexico’s Día de Muertos has evolved into a distinct tradition with its own ghoulish iconography. For many Mexicans, it embodies the national spirit: an alluring blend of millenary indigenous lore, color, and whimsy.
France 24
‘Earth is 6,000 years old’: Inside the American museum for creationists
The theory of evolution is false, dinosaurs died out in a flood 4,500 years ago and the Earth is only 6,000 years old. These are the “scientific facts” presented to visitors at a duo of attractions in rural Kentucky – one a museum, the other a life-size model of Noah’s ark – that espouse the belief that God literally created the Earth in six days around 4,000 BCE.
techeblog.com
Artificial Intelligence Used to Bring Classic 19th Century Portraits to Life
Artificial intelligence can already turn selfies into classic Renaissance paintings, but what about the other way around? Mystery Scoop decided to find out by bringing 19th century portraits to life that have all been given AI makeovers, including a quick restoration, colorization as well as some facial motion. Lorenzo Foli...
Archaeologists discovered the oldest Qur'an in the entire world
This is undoubtably the oldest manuscript of the Qur'an in the world. The dates and texts of the early manuscripts of the Qur'an have been used as evidence to support traditional Islamic views and to cast doubt on them by skeptics. A large number of existing manuscripts and fragments after the first 100 years of reported canoeing have made the text ripe for scholarly discussion.
Rosetta Stone: The stone that leads to the doorway of the rich ancient Egyptian history
From 1798 to 1801, the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte expanded his military campaign towards Egypt in the East Mediterranean region. He did this to extend his rule in this area and threaten the British empire’s holdings in the Indian subcontinent. During this invasion of Egypt, the French soldiers accidentally discovered an old artefact that changed how we view ancient Egyptian society and its history.
Medieval Royals with strange habits: Louis XIV, King Adolf Frederick, King Charles VI
Past and present royals are always associated with honour, heritage, and majesty. Yet, despite their respect, some aspects of their lives are not as they appear from the outside. Most of the time, their lives are an illusion when seen from outside. Several royals were addicted to insanely weird habits that were deeply ingrained into their lifestyle throughout history. Let’s have a look at some of such instances from the past.
dctheaterarts.org
A fresh look at ‘La Llorona’ Latin American folktale from We Happy Few
Evidently, the directors of We Happy Few’s production of La Llorona do. The numerous scarves featured in the show are folded, knotted, bundled, and waved in a variety of ways throughout the show. They drape over the sets and stand in for weapons. They signify wealth and gender. And yes, of course, the scarves are also a symbol.
A white mom of Mexican American kids, Dia de los Muertos taught me about preparing for death
When the pandemic hit, I became obsessed with death. Through the ritual of Dia de los Muertos, I channeled my anxiety into a celebration of life.
A new exhibition features photos of the Amazon and indigenous leaders
The photographer Sebastiao Salgado has been documenting the Amazon in his native Brazil for decades. His new exhibition of photos of the rainforest now hangs at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports on the North American premiere. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: In two large...
Comments / 0