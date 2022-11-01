Celebs eye Twitter exit after Musk takeover

A slew of Hollywood stars are considering pressing Ctrl-Alt-Delete on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform.

The controversial Tesla CEO was named the sole director of Twitter on Monday after completing his $44 billion acquisition of the company last week. Musk has suggested he plans to lift lifelong bans and transform Twitter’s content moderation policies, leading critics to express concerns about the spread of misinformation.

As the outspoken billionaire took the reins of the company, several celebrities said they were fleeing it.

While her account didn’t appear to be deleted, mega-producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Saturday that she was saying sayonara to Twitter.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned,” Rhimes wrote.

Toni Braxton described being “shocked and appalled” by “some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition.”

“Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable,” the “Un-Break my Heart” singer told her nearly 2 million followers, saying she would stay off the site because it is “no longer a safe space.”

Sara Bareilles also indicated that she was headed for the digital exit.

“Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out,” the composer of Broadway’s “Waitress” wrote.

“Madam Secretary” star Téa Leoni said Saturday that her reason for joining the star-studded exodus was due to “too much hate, too much in the wrong direction.”

“Frozen’s” Josh Gad, a prolific tweeter, said he was unsure whether he’d remain on the platform, although he was “leaning toward staying.”

“Freedom of speech is great,” he wrote, but, “Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for.”

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley wrote in a Facebook post that he was “taking a break” from Twitter, “since the new ownership — and the misinformation and hate it seems to be encouraging — has my stomach in a knot.”

