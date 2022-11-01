ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Celebs eye Twitter exit after Musk takeover

By Judy Kurtz
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN66p_0iusd2EH00

A slew of Hollywood stars are considering pressing Ctrl-Alt-Delete on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform.

The controversial Tesla CEO was named the sole director of Twitter on Monday after completing his $44 billion acquisition of the company last week. Musk has suggested he plans to lift lifelong bans and transform Twitter’s content moderation policies, leading critics to express concerns about the spread of misinformation.

As the outspoken billionaire took the reins of the company, several celebrities said they were fleeing it.

While her account didn’t appear to be deleted, mega-producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Saturday that she was saying sayonara to Twitter.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned,” Rhimes wrote.

Toni Braxton described being “shocked and appalled” by “some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition.”

“Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable,” the “Un-Break my Heart” singer told her nearly 2 million followers, saying she would stay off the site because it is “no longer a safe space.”

Sara Bareilles also indicated that she was headed for the digital exit.

“Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out,” the composer of Broadway’s “Waitress” wrote.

“Madam Secretary” star Téa Leoni said Saturday that her reason for joining the star-studded exodus was due to “too much hate, too much in the wrong direction.”

“Frozen’s” Josh Gad, a prolific tweeter, said he was unsure whether he’d remain on the platform, although he was “leaning toward staying.”

“Freedom of speech is great,” he wrote, but, “Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for.”

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley wrote in a Facebook post that he was “taking a break” from Twitter, “since the new ownership — and the misinformation and hate it seems to be encouraging — has my stomach in a knot.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49. “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that...
ARKANSAS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies’ most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly than Schwarber’s third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NEWS10 ABC

Nick Carter remembers his ‘baby brother’ Aaron Carter

NEW YORK (AP) — The day after 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Southern California, Nick Carter, the Backstreet Boys member, remembered his younger brother, saying that despite “a complicated relationship,” his love for him “never ever faded.”. In a posting...
LANCASTER, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — One candidate in Georgia’s Senate contest warns that “spiritual warfare” has entangled America and offers himself to voters as a “warrior for God.” But it isn’t the ordained Baptist minister who leads the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy