The RPK is one of Modern Warfare 2’s best LMGs, especially with the right loadout. Here’s the best RPK loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, perks, and equipment. LMGs have failed to garner proper attention in most CoD titles. The UGM-8 had a brief run as one of Warzone’s best weapons, but it’s not often we see the class dominate for long. The tides may be changing in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

2 DAYS AGO