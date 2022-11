One team is trying to defend it’s state championship, and the other is having a Cinderella season after going 0-9 last year. Either way, both, Dassel-Cokato and Howard Lake WW are one win away from advancing to the state tournament in football. Below is all you need to know to get you set for the Section finals on Friday night. Good luck to both the Chargers and Lakers tomorrow night!

HOWARD LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO