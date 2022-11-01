ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Police: Driver shot at Omaha block party drove at officer

OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who drove around barricades and into a crowded Halloween block party in Omaha, Nebraska, after ignoring the officer’s orders to stop and continuing toward him. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday during...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party

OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — A Halloween celebration in Omaha turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by a police officer Monday night. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the incident occurred during a popular annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
Alert: Endangered missing advisory for Papillion woman

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Papillion Police Department is attempting to locate, Tiffany Harwood who is a 21 years old, white female approximately 5’ 1" tall, approximately 105pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and possibly wearing zebra print pajamas, black shoes and a black backpack.
PAPILLION, NE
Two people arrested on burglary related charges

Two people from Columbus were arrested yesterday on burglary related charges relating to a theft south of Stanton. Following an investigation, Stanton County Sheriffs arrested 42-year-old Justin Robinson and 44-year-old Tammy Albers Tuesday afternoon in connection with a rural farm break-in earlier this fall. Sheriffs discovered burglary tools near the...
COLUMBUS, NE
No. 4 Huskers earn sweep over Indiana, improve to 20-2

LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team picked up a 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Indiana on Wednesday night in front of 8,205 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 20-2 (12-1 Big Ten), while Indiana fell to 13-12 (6-7 Big Ten). Nebraska dealt Indiana its first sweep in its last eight matches.
LINCOLN, NE
Northeast men's basketball feels excitement in the air as season nears

NORFOLK - The Northeast Community College men's basketball team has put in a lot of work in the offseason and is ready to have that effort translated to live games during the 2022-2023 season. The Hawks will compete in their first showdown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Beatrice, Nebraska in...
NORFOLK, NE
Hammond shows off skilset as Hawks men's basketball drops heartbreaker in Beatrice

BEATRICE - The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team began their regular season Tuesday night in Beatrice, Nebraska as they competed in a matchup with Southeast Community College. The Hawks dropped the highly-competitive contest by a final score of 78-77. The Hawks (0-1) traded blows with the Storm throughout the game and nearly pulled off the road victory. Northeast took a 34-31 lead into the halftime break and looked to be in full control.
BEATRICE, NE
What to expect on election night for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, but the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district. It’s currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general seeking his fourth term. Democratic state lawmaker Tony Vargas has touted his experience as a former teacher and member of the Omaha Public Schools Board in his bid to beat Bacon.
NEBRASKA STATE
Hawks women's basketball readies for regular season

The winter sports season is upon us and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team is gearing up to hit the floor for the first time this year. The Hawks start their schedule on the road against Southeast Community College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Beatrice, Nebraska. The first home contest for Northeast will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, NE

