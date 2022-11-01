Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Police: Driver shot at Omaha block party drove at officer
OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who drove around barricades and into a crowded Halloween block party in Omaha, Nebraska, after ignoring the officer’s orders to stop and continuing toward him. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday during...
norfolkneradio.com
Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party
OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — A Halloween celebration in Omaha turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by a police officer Monday night. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the incident occurred during a popular annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. Omaha...
norfolkneradio.com
Alert: Endangered missing advisory for Papillion woman
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Papillion Police Department is attempting to locate, Tiffany Harwood who is a 21 years old, white female approximately 5’ 1" tall, approximately 105pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and possibly wearing zebra print pajamas, black shoes and a black backpack.
norfolkneradio.com
Two people arrested on burglary related charges
Two people from Columbus were arrested yesterday on burglary related charges relating to a theft south of Stanton. Following an investigation, Stanton County Sheriffs arrested 42-year-old Justin Robinson and 44-year-old Tammy Albers Tuesday afternoon in connection with a rural farm break-in earlier this fall. Sheriffs discovered burglary tools near the...
norfolkneradio.com
No. 4 Huskers earn sweep over Indiana, improve to 20-2
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team picked up a 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Indiana on Wednesday night in front of 8,205 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 20-2 (12-1 Big Ten), while Indiana fell to 13-12 (6-7 Big Ten). Nebraska dealt Indiana its first sweep in its last eight matches.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast men's basketball feels excitement in the air as season nears
NORFOLK - The Northeast Community College men's basketball team has put in a lot of work in the offseason and is ready to have that effort translated to live games during the 2022-2023 season. The Hawks will compete in their first showdown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Beatrice, Nebraska in...
norfolkneradio.com
Hammond shows off skilset as Hawks men's basketball drops heartbreaker in Beatrice
BEATRICE - The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team began their regular season Tuesday night in Beatrice, Nebraska as they competed in a matchup with Southeast Community College. The Hawks dropped the highly-competitive contest by a final score of 78-77. The Hawks (0-1) traded blows with the Storm throughout the game and nearly pulled off the road victory. Northeast took a 34-31 lead into the halftime break and looked to be in full control.
norfolkneradio.com
What to expect on election night for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, but the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district. It’s currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general seeking his fourth term. Democratic state lawmaker Tony Vargas has touted his experience as a former teacher and member of the Omaha Public Schools Board in his bid to beat Bacon.
norfolkneradio.com
Hawks women's basketball readies for regular season
The winter sports season is upon us and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team is gearing up to hit the floor for the first time this year. The Hawks start their schedule on the road against Southeast Community College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Beatrice, Nebraska. The first home contest for Northeast will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
norfolkneradio.com
Fallis scores 18 in debut as Northeast women's basketball starts season with a win
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team opened their regular season on the road Tuesday night in Beatrice, Nebraska in a battle with Southeast Community College. The Hawks (1-0) were down 39-31 at half and fell behind in the contest by as many as 11. A big third-quarter comeback...
Comments / 0