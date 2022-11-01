The winter sports season is upon us and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team is gearing up to hit the floor for the first time this year. The Hawks start their schedule on the road against Southeast Community College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Beatrice, Nebraska. The first home contest for Northeast will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

