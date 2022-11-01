ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

The Galaxy S23 Ultra may soon top the best camera phones list

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaping up to be the best camera phone of all time judging from all the leaked shooting kit specification, and a tipster with a good track record just reiterated the sensors on the back of the phone and their respective roles. The Galaxy S23 Ultra...
Phone Arena

Unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is calling your name

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is easily one of the best phones available right now, but its hefty price tag means most people can only adore it from afar. The holiday season is upon us so we can expect some amazing deals on the phone, and Amazon already has one going on with no stipulations attached.
Phone Arena

Apple's stunning Beats Fit Pro are cheaper than ever, but probably not for long

Discounted by Amazon during both the July and October Prime Day festivals (for members only), the state-of-the-art Beats Fit Pro are incredibly (and randomly) available at a new all-time low price today for all bargain hunters to enjoy active noise cancellation on a relatively tight budget. Released about a year...
Phone Arena

Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality

Regardless of their manufacturer, apparent durability, software experience, and hardware execution, all foldable devices released in the last few years have had one important thing in common. The best foldables money can buy in 2022 (as well as the not-so-good) are priced... pretty excessively compared to their non-foldable counterparts, often exceeding $1,000 and sometimes well exceeding $1,000 in brand-new condition with no carrier strings attached.
Phone Arena

You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US

Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
Phone Arena

Versatile Galaxy A53 with 2-day battery life drops to lowest price

Samsung's well-reviewed and already reasonably priced Galaxy A53 5G is even cheaper today. Released earlier this year, the Galaxy A53 is amongst the best midrange phones around, offering features that you wouldn't expect to see in a phone that's this affordable. It comes with a great 6.5 inches screen with...
Phone Arena

Sony is 'introducing' Android 13 to the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV

First unveiled all the way back in February by Google, released in public beta form in April, and finally delivered as a stable update to all eligible Pixel devices in August, Android 13 is unsurprisingly still not very widespread. In fact, you can count the non-Pixel phones officially treated to...
Phone Arena

Samsung expects Apple to release its first foldable device in 2024

Apple has been one brand conspicuous by its absence from the foldable segment of the smartphone industry. Forecasts by analysts have been all over the map and usually reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is on record stating that a foldable iPhone or iPad could surface sometime next year. Kuo later changed his prediction saying that Apple is testing a 9-inch foldable for release no earlier than 2025.
Phone Arena

If you're a persuasive type, you might be able to get Google to pay for your Pixel 7 series phone

What is Google's Pixel Superfan program? According to the company, Pixel Superfan "is a program for people who love Pixel products. We were inspired to create this program because we know many of you love Pixel as much as we do, and we wanted to create a space where we could get to know each other. There is no cost to joining and you can be involved as much or as little as you want. We hope that you’ll want to connect with us and with each other."
Phone Arena

Credible new report tips full Samsung Galaxy S23 release schedule

If we had a dollar for every year Samsung was erroneously predicted to release a new Galaxy S-series family of ultra-premium handsets in December rather than January or February (of the following year), we'd have... at least a couple of bucks saved for an S22 Ultra purchase at a huge discount this holiday season.
Phone Arena

OnePlus Cyber Monday deals: what to expect

November is here and this can mean only one thing: Black Friday is almost upon us. More important, however, is what comes after - namely, the Cyber Monday phone deals. If you are looking to grab a smartphone, say a handset from OnePlus for example, at a bargain, odds are that you will not be disappointed. OnePlus has a good track record when it comes to offering customers good deals on some of the best devices on the smartphone market. And even if you miss the OnePlus Black Friday deals, with a little bit of patience and some luck, Cyber Monday can net you a flagship OnePlus smartphone at a stellar price.
Phone Arena

The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price

You may have seen all kinds of tech companies claim to lead various different industries, markets, and segments in all sorts of different ways over the years, essentially rendering the words meaningless, but when Sony bills its most advanced true wireless earbuds as "industry-leading", the decidedly bombastic advertising label becomes undoubtedly hard to challenge.
Phone Arena

Google to add extremely useful package tracking feature to the Gmail app

If your Gmail inbox is full of orders and shipping notices during the holiday shopping season, you'll be thrilled by the news that Google posted on its blog on Wednesday. The company, always looking out for ways to help consumers more easily navigate that thing we call "life," is adding features to the Gmail app and website to make it easier to track packages.

