Gwinnett County, GA

Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger

By Sophia Choi, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64.

Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.

Jonathan Oakes comes to this location often and says the “food is great,” but he noted that 64 is “pretty bad.”

The manager at the restaurant referred Choi to a corporate spokesperson, who sent a statement:

“The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is our top priority. We have resolved inspection issues at the West Pike St. location in Lawrenceville. In addition, we have retrained our team and partners on all measures to ensure food safety compliance and best practices going forward. We have requested another health inspection after addressing previous issues.”

Violations included an employee with an injured finger who did not wear a waterproof barrier while working with food. The inspector also saw an employee working with raw chicken changing their gloves without washing their hands. Food temperature was also an issue, with the inspector noting items cooling at a slow rate.

Channel 2 Action News noticed another violation when she entered the restaurant, which was inspected on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The inspection report was not the most recent. Rather, it showed a score of 84 or a B from February 2021. Regulations say restaurants must prominently post their most recent inspection report.

Mike Berkhouse, another regular customer, ate at the restaurant on the same day it failed its inspection.

“Yeah, that’s not good,” said Berkhouse. “I don’t like that at all. Now, I’m going to have to go somewhere else.”

The Health Department will reinspect the restaurant before Nov. 11. If the restaurant fails again, the inspector could pull its food permit.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Steven Ray
3d ago

...need to fire all the management staff and close the store until a new crew can be trained. Hitting the 'Reset button' is needed before somebody gets sick or worse.

Reply
5
Common cents
3d ago

Taste the biscuit, Taste the bloody sauce, don't get that bloody sauce on me, I don't like the way it tastes with my chicken wings...😳

Reply
2
Sid
3d ago

I’m quite sure this happens at a lot of different restaurants these days .

Reply
6
