AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Shane Pinto Has Been Named The NHL’s Rookie of the Month
Former University of North Dakota men’s hockey star and current Ottawa Senator, Shane Pinto has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October. The Ottawa center led all rookies with six goals in right games, along with picking up an assist for seven total points. Pinto also led the NHL with a 42.9 shooting percentage, scoring on six of his 14 shots on goal.
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to meet, honor 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
DETROIT -- Derek Lalonde works with several members of the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams, including his boss, general manager Steve Yzerman, and looks forward to meeting many more over the next three days. More than 30 players, coaches and staff from those teams...
NHL
Red Wings assign Givani Smith to Griffins
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned right wing Givani Smith to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Smith, 24, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season, recording three shots and four hits in 9:57 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward has also tallied one assist and four penalty minutes in three games with the Griffins to begin the campaign. Smith spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Red Wings, logging seven points (4-3-7) and a team-high 108 penalty minutes in 46 games. He became the first Detroit skater to compile more than 100 penalty minutes in a single season since Justin Abdelkader accumulated 120 penalty minutes in 2015-16. In total, Smith has registered 14 points (7-7-14) and 138 penalty minutes in 85 NHL games with Detroit and 48 points (24-24-48) and 221 penalty minutes in 132 AHL contests for Grand Rapids.
markerzone.com
TORTORELLA DEFENDS SHELDON KEEFE, SLAMS TORONTO MEDIA: 'I HOPE HE JAMS IT TO YOU ALL'
Ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella met with reporters and defended the opposing bench boss, Sheldon Keefe, who's been on the hot seat lately. Tortorella told the Toronto media that hopes he proves them wrong and sticks it to them. "You...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG
After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Consider Calling Up Edvinsson
Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
FOX Sports
Hughes and Sharangovich help Devils beat Canucks 5-2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night. Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also had goals for the Devils (7-3-0), who won their fourth game...
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
