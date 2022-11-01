ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Galaxy S23+ appears on GeekBench; Snapdragon might soon power all Samsung flagship phones

2023 is coming, and with it, a new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S phones. And up until now, Samsung has been using two different SoCs for its S series: the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in handsets made for the American market, and its own Exynos processors in phones made for Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. However, with the Galaxy S23, Samsung might use a different approach.
Apple's stunning Beats Fit Pro are cheaper than ever, but probably not for long

Discounted by Amazon during both the July and October Prime Day festivals (for members only), the state-of-the-art Beats Fit Pro are incredibly (and randomly) available at a new all-time low price today for all bargain hunters to enjoy active noise cancellation on a relatively tight budget. Released about a year...
Sony 2023 Xperia lineup could see the company ditch a dated feature

We are done with major phone announcements for the year and reports are now focused on next year's releases, with a special emphasis on Apple and Samsung's next phones. Sony is also quietly working on new models and it allegedly has at least five phones in the pipeline. Japanese site...
All Galaxy S23 models could have better battery life

The forthcoming Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are not expected to have significantly bigger batteries than their predecessors and Samsung's next proper conventional flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is rumored to have the same battery as the S22 Ultra on board. The phones will likely still let you go much longer without a charge, thanks to a slew of other related changes, such as a low-power light mode.
Sony is 'introducing' Android 13 to the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV

First unveiled all the way back in February by Google, released in public beta form in April, and finally delivered as a stable update to all eligible Pixel devices in August, Android 13 is unsurprisingly still not very widespread. In fact, you can count the non-Pixel phones officially treated to...
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US

Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
Data from analyst shows demand outstripping supply for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

A new report to clients from analyst David Vogt of investment firm UBS and read by AppleInsider reveals that lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have risen which indicates that demand for these models is overwhelming supply. The lead time counts the number of days it takes a product to be delivered starting with the placement of the order. A high and rising lead time is indicative of strong demand and/or low supplies while a low and dropping lead time is seen when demand for a product is declining.
MediaTek’s Snapdragon killer about to be unveiled next week

The Silicon Wars are about to get even more heated, as we now have a date for one of the biggest mobile SoC reveals this year. MediaTek posted on Chinese social network Weibo that it will reveal the next Dimensity flagship mobile processor on the 8th of November. Leaks and...
Hulu will soon raise the prices of its Hulu + Live TV bundle

Hulu + Live TV subscribers, brace yourselves! Bad news is coming your way! Hulu has begun sending emails to its Hulu + Live TV users, informing them that the platform's Live TV bundle will cost more from December 8th, 2022. Those who watch Hulu (no ads), Live TV, Disney+ (no...
Amazon knocks two Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 flavors down to a Black Friday 2022 price

If you're a hardcore Samsung fan, it's certainly not easy to pick the best Galaxy Buds version to fit your individual needs, preferences, and especially budget this holiday season. The "when" of the equation is also particularly tricky, even if you're not necessarily committed to the mobile industry-leading Galaxy and you simply want to buy the best wireless earbuds at the best possible time.
Apple's Extended Return Policy is now in effect just in time for your holiday purchases

Apple announced yesterday that the company's Extended Return Policy is now in place for the holiday shopping season. With the Extended Return Policy, covered Apple products received between November 4, 2022, and December 25, 2022, can be returned through January 8, 2023. The products eligible for this return policy include the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod mini, Macs, and Apple TV.
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in

Whether you're interested in picking up arguably the best OnePlus phone available today or an insanely fast charger that also happens to offer voice calling functionality, T-Mobile will make sure you don't spend a dime this holiday season. Obviously, no free mobile device is truly ever free, requiring you meet...
Apple and Qualcomm's bitter 5G marriage will continue for another year at least

Apple and Qualcomm are seemingly stuck with one another for at least one more year, as Qualcomm revealed it's expected to provide the vast majority of 5G modems well until the end of next year, when the iPhone 15-series is expected to arrive with tons of changes, chief among being the long overdue transition to USB-C.
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price

You may have seen all kinds of tech companies claim to lead various different industries, markets, and segments in all sorts of different ways over the years, essentially rendering the words meaningless, but when Sony bills its most advanced true wireless earbuds as "industry-leading", the decidedly bombastic advertising label becomes undoubtedly hard to challenge.

