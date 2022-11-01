A new report to clients from analyst David Vogt of investment firm UBS and read by AppleInsider reveals that lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have risen which indicates that demand for these models is overwhelming supply. The lead time counts the number of days it takes a product to be delivered starting with the placement of the order. A high and rising lead time is indicative of strong demand and/or low supplies while a low and dropping lead time is seen when demand for a product is declining.

