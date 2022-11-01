ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
TheStreet

Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks

It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
Benzinga

What The Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For The Crypto World

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to combat inflation won't have any repercussions on the cryptocurrencies market, according to experts, who pointed out major market movers including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD will be stuck in a range unless there is institutional demand and clarity in regulations.
Benzinga

Market Volatility Increases As Investors Await Fed's Rate Decision

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, recording losses for the second straight session. A survey showed US job openings surprisingly increased in September, signalling strong demand for labor even as the Federal Reserve continued to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control surging inflation level. Another report showed...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement – What to Expect

Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
dailyhodl.com

Historically Accurate Signal Suggests Macro Bitcoin Shift Has Arrived, According to Trader Who Called May 2021 BTC Collapse

A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says a historically reliable indicator is flashing bullish for the digital asset. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 129,100 Twitter followers that the moving average convergence divergence indicator (MACD) suggests Bitcoin is coming out of the months-long bear market.
Reuters

Wall St down for fourth straight day on Fed rate hike worry

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as economic data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates for longer than previously thought.
Business Insider

Meta investors reportedly 'got more disgusted' with Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans after he doubled down in the company's earnings

Meta shareholders are becoming frustrated with Mark Zuckerberg's plans, Financial Times reported. Investors expressed their anger in meetings with Meta executives over the past week, per FT. Meta's shares plunged after its quarterly earnings report showed Zuckerberg was doubling down. Many Meta investors aren't happy with Mark Zuckerberg's plans for...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Hits Highest Level in Over a Year

Bitcoin’s reduced tendency to move in tandem with U.S. stocks has refocused analysts on a correlation that’s suddenly strengthening: the cryptocurrency’s connection to gold. The two assets’ merging paths follow a recent trend, branching away from stock prices, which have sunk dramatically this year, and buttressing arguments...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin holds $20K post-Fed as rising dollar sparks BTC price warning

Bitcoin (BTC) lingered lower on Nov. 3 as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering just above $20,000 on the day. The pair had seen flash volatility as the Fed hiked 0.75%, with fakeout moves up and...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Rally Unless ETH Dips Below This Support

Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,550 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally unless it breaks the $1,550 support zone. Ethereum is consolidating and is showing positive signs above the $1,550 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly...

