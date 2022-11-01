Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
Related
macaronikid.com
Holiday Shopping Events in Lynchburg and Central Virginia for 2022
Nov. 4 - Winey Chicks Christmas Open House from 10 AM - 6 PM. Nov. 5 - Bedford Cares Vendor and Craft Bazaar from 9 AM - 5 PM. Nov. 5 - FALL-A-DAYS Vendor Event at Second Stage Amherst from 9 AM - 1 PM. Nov. 5 - 12th Annual...
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star City
On Friday, November 4 there will be a number of opportunities for Star City residents to enjoy themselves from morning until evening. Everything takes place in the vicinity of downtown, and you can obtain more information about each event by clicking on the accompanying links.
jalopyjournal.com
The Mark Smith Estate Sale…
I don’t know who Mark Smith was, but no doubt the man had good taste in cars! His Lynchburg, VA based barns were packed with everything from a 1937 Airstream Clipper, to Midget racers, a DeSotoAirflow, a McQuay Norris Streamliner, and a ton of clean Model As. I am assuming that Mr. Smith passed away and as a result his entire automotive collection was auctioned off with no reserve over a 3 day period last week. Below you’ll find images of a few of the great ones from the sale, and you can find the rest of the sold items over at the Polk Auction Website. Regardless, it’s a reminder that some great stuff is still out there, and if you are patience, you just might find what you are looking for at a decent price.
Life … You Gotta Love It: Malls gone
I went to Staunton in search of a department store last week. All I wanted was some winter pajamas, and some Clinique moisturizer. That’s not much to ask, eh? I knew I could probably find what I wanted at Belks. And – bonus! – there is a Red Lobster near it. I love the coconut shrimp at Red Lobster; it’s difficult for me to pass up a Red Lobster when I happen to find one. I was shocked when I got to the “mall.” Or, what was once known as the Staunton Mall. I could see Belks at the very...
wfxrtv.com
Candle manufacturer to close leaving 187 employees without jobs
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg area manufacturer is shutting its doors next month, affecting 187 workers. A Warn Notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission stated “Newell Brands” the parent company of the Yankee Candle Company will halt operations by the end of the year. The plant is located on Dillard Drive in Forest.
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Hotel Roanoke
The grand Hotel Roanoke was built in 1882 in Roanoke, Virginia for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, located right next to the train tracks that service Amtrak and freight lines to this day. The Tudor Revival building originally had 34 rooms but now has over 300. In the 1990s, it...
WSLS
Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close
LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
Virginia woman celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween
Eileen Mooney's family and friends threw a big celebration for her at the assisted living home where she lives. She was born in Salem, Virginia in 1919.
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
wfxrtv.com
Free kids farmer’s market held to combat food insecurity
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia held a special event to combat food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley. The non-profit partnered with Food Lion Feeds to host a free kids farmers market. Feeding Southwest Virginia came up with the idea and decided to help the part of the...
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
WDBJ7.com
New solar facility in Campbell Co. to power 2,600 homes
CAMPBELL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Depot Solar Facility in Campbell County is the third solar project Appalachian Power has brought online in less than a year. The more-than-50,000 solar panels produce 15 Megawatts of energy, enough electricity to power 2,600 homes. A ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon celebrated the successful completion...
WDBJ7.com
Salem business owner reacts to $1 million ticket being sold at his store
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday started out as just an ordinary day for Hardikkumar Patel, who owns the Salem Mini Mart on W. Main Street. His colleague then called and let him know that a customer had asked if they’d seen the news. “My colleague, he didn’t know either....
cavalierchronicles.org
Bubba’s is Leaving
After 60 years, Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville is. moving to 2455 Franklin Turnpike. They are leaving 2626 North Main Street. “We’re moving, but we’re only moving two miles down the road,” said John Arnone, owner of Bubba’s Ice Cream. “So, we expect to keep our our old customers and also establish new relationships with new customers.”
WSLS
In Plain Sight | A Report Card
Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley has been on the rise over the past couple of months, specifically people who are considered unsheltered. Unsheltered is defined by The Department of Housing and Urban Development as a person who sleeps in a place not meant for human habitation- like outside in a tent, under a bridge or in a car.
wfxrtv.com
Local health experts give update on RSV in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says pediatric and family medicine providers are seeing many children under four with respiratory illness across Virginia. As for RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Health Director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says healthcare providers...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Shed burns to the ground
At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
Comments / 0