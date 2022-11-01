I don’t know who Mark Smith was, but no doubt the man had good taste in cars! His Lynchburg, VA based barns were packed with everything from a 1937 Airstream Clipper, to Midget racers, a DeSotoAirflow, a McQuay Norris Streamliner, and a ton of clean Model As. I am assuming that Mr. Smith passed away and as a result his entire automotive collection was auctioned off with no reserve over a 3 day period last week. Below you’ll find images of a few of the great ones from the sale, and you can find the rest of the sold items over at the Polk Auction Website. Regardless, it’s a reminder that some great stuff is still out there, and if you are patience, you just might find what you are looking for at a decent price.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO