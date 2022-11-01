ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Justin Verlander on flipping the bird to Phillies fans: ‘Just saying hello in their native tongue’

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers

If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy