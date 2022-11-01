Read full article on original website
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area teams fared in Round 2 of 2022 high school football playoffs
KALAMAZOO, MI – High school football fans were treated to unseasonably warm weather during the biggest night of the season thus far, and the on-field action didn’t disappoint, as teams battled it out Friday in the 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championship round. Some squads added to...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from district championships on Nov. 4
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are scores district finals of the 2022 football season. DIVISION 1.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area football Round 2 playoff picks: Who hoists the hardware in 2022?
KALAMAZOO, MI - The first piece of playoff football hardware is on the line Friday, as teams from around the state compete for 2022 district championship trophies in the 11-player game and regional titles in 8-player. It’s not easy to make it this far, and every team that takes the...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4
MUSKEGON – Seven local high school football teams battled for trophies during Friday’s district championship round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs and three came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s regional finals. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area,...
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school football scores: Week 11 PIAA scoreboard
The Pennsylvania high school football season continues tonight. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and a link to the live Week 11 MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all teams statewide.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids volleyball scoreboard: See which teams won district titles
Postseason volleyball action heated up Thursday night with district championship matches across the Grand Rapids area. Check out which team brought home district trophies to their schools below:
Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting district championship Metro Detroit football matchups
The opening week of the state playoffs could have been a disaster because I choose to pick every single game involving Metro Detroit coverage area teams. Despite picking 46 games, I’m happy to say I was 37-9 with my picks, raising my season total to a 159-59 pick record. It feels mighty nice to have a 100-pick cushion.
Muskegon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
MLive.com
MLive Muskegon high school football recaps and reactions to district title games
MUSKEGON – And then there were three. Seven Muskegon-area football teams were in action Friday night as they battled through their respective district championship games but less than half of those teams managed to keep their seasons alive. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area, including...
Football Frenzy preview: Teams square off in district finals
The playoffs continue this weekend as district championships are up for grabs.
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Whitehall, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Caledonia advances with double-overtime win over Rockford
Undefeated Rockford hosted Caledonia Friday in a Division 1 district championship. It was a regular season rematch from week nine when the Rams defeated the Fighting Scots.
