1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff
The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their injuries don't appear life-threatening, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The post 1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
live5news.com
Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been charged after deputies say he stole two quarts of oil from a convenience store. Michael Green, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he took $18-worth of oil from the Scotchman Store on Maybank Highway on May 26, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
live5news.com
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers. CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
wpde.com
'It changed our lives forever': 8-year-old almost hit by car for second time
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant mother is pleading for change. It comes after history nearly repeated itself two weeks ago when her son narrowly escaped getting hit by a car while riding his bike home from school. “I will never live in a world anymore where...
4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
wach.com
Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
live5news.com
Evidence points to N. Charleston shooting being justified, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person is dead after a shooting on North Atlantic Boulevard Monday morning. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot in the area. Officers found a 46-year-old...
counton2.com
Tree on road impacting traffic in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Berlin G Meyers Parkway is shut down because of a tree on the roadway Tuesday morning. The Summerville Police Department said a tree across the road at Berlin G Meyers and East Carolina Avenue is impacting traffic. It happened sometime before 10:50...
