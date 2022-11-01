ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

live5news.com

One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person Wednesday night. Deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood off Musket Lane for reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Officials say the victim was taken to a...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been charged after deputies say he stole two quarts of oil from a convenience store. Michael Green, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he took $18-worth of oil from the Scotchman Store on Maybank Highway on May 26, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers. CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host […]
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
WALTERBORO, SC
wach.com

Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Evidence points to N. Charleston shooting being justified, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person is dead after a shooting on North Atlantic Boulevard Monday morning. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot in the area. Officers found a 46-year-old...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Tree on road impacting traffic in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Berlin G Meyers Parkway is shut down because of a tree on the roadway Tuesday morning. The Summerville Police Department said a tree across the road at Berlin G Meyers and East Carolina Avenue is impacting traffic. It happened sometime before 10:50...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

