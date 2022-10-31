Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
Golden Knights faceoff: Five-game road trip continues in Ottawa
The Golden Knights, winners of five consecutive games, play the second game of a five-game road trip Thursday night, facing the Ottawa Senators.
FOX Sports
Flames host the Devils on losing streak
New Jersey Devils (7-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-3-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils as losers of three straight games. Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record in home games last season....
Yardbarker
Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes prediction, pick, odds: Sabres, Canes aim to keep streaks going
Buffalo has been rolling, with their best win yet coming against the Penguins on Wednesday, a game that saw the Sabres pour on five third-period goals to take the win 6-3. After a long homstand, Buffalo hits the road, and with the Hurricanes on a back-to-back, the edge may actually favor the visitors who have been sitting in Carolina ready to go. We're banking on Tage Thompson and company keeping the good times rolling. Bet Buffalo +1.5. — Griffin Carroll, Yardbarker.
Stars score early, often in blowout of Coyotes
Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars rolled to a 7-2 victory over the Arizona
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche (NHL Global Series game 1)
The teams get ready to battle in Tampere, Finland, as Columbus looks for two huge points. Tervetuola! The Blue Jackets arrived in Finland to a warm welcome as they prepared to take part in the NHL Global Series games against Colorado in Tampere. Columbus spent three nights in Helsinki before heading to the hometown of Patrik Laine yesterday, and now the trip turns to work as the Blue Jackets look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Avs.
Yardbarker
Kraken end Wild's winning streak with road rout
Alex Wennberg scored twice and Martin Jones made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 26th of his NHL career as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Minnesota Wild, 4-0, Thursday night in St. Paul, Minn. Morgan Geekie and Jamie Oleksiak also scored and Daniel Sprong had...
ESPN
Robertson scores twice, Stars extend mastery of Coyotes 7-2
TEMPE, Ariz -- — Jason Robertson had two goals and scored for the fourth straight game as the Dallas Stars used a four-goal first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-2 on Thursday night. Denis Gurianov, Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea joined Robertson with goals in the first period,...
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
ESPN
Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool," Ritchie said. "The crowd was...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need More From Their Leaders Starting in Finland
The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history. At just 3-7-0 in their first 10 games, they already find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and tied for last place in the NHL with just six points. The Blue Jackets are...
Oilers host Devils with both teams riding winning streaks
Winning streaks of at least five games have become commonplace for the Edmonton Oilers. The New Jersey Devils? Not so
Yardbarker
Sabres, Hurricanes aim to keep streaks going
The Carolina Hurricanes have worked extra across the past week to gain favorable results. The Buffalo Sabres have done good work as well, perhaps even in an unexpected manner. Both teams hold three-game winning streaks going into their Friday night matchup in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes have played beyond regulation...
FOX Sports
Hughes and Sharangovich help Devils beat Canucks 5-2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night. Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also had goals for the Devils (7-3-0), who won their fourth game...
Wanna See Lord Stanley? The Colorado Eagles Announce Stanley Cup Ring Celebration
The Colorado Eagles, the extremely proud AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, announced a very special Stanley Cup Ring pregame ceremony. Here’s everything you need to know. Colorado Eagles To Host Stanley Cup Ring Ceremony. Off the heels of one of the most exciting seasons in...
Auston Matthews expresses awe over John Tavares after Maple Leafs win vs. Flyers
The Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a much-needed win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, largely thanks to the stellar performance of captain John Tavares. After the 5-2 win, Auston Matthews had some rave reviews for Tavares’ performance, expressing his amazement over the second of Tavares’ three goals in the game.
VGK off to one of their best starts in franchise history
Only 11 games in and the Vegas Golden Knights are off to one of their best starts in franchise history.
NBC Sports
Caps serve up late game-winner in loss to Red Wings
The Capitals snapped their three-game point streak with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Playing in their fifth game in eight days, the injury-depleted Capitals generated chances but couldn’t finish plays as Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso put up the brick wall.
Leroy: Tyler Herro Is Tyler Herro In Wins and Losses
Tobin and Leroy argue if Erik Spoelstra was too hard on Tyler Herro after their loss to the Kings because he did the same thing against Sacramento at home and hit the game winner. Can Spo have it both ways or does Tyler just have to be Tyler?
