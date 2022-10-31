Buffalo has been rolling, with their best win yet coming against the Penguins on Wednesday, a game that saw the Sabres pour on five third-period goals to take the win 6-3. After a long homstand, Buffalo hits the road, and with the Hurricanes on a back-to-back, the edge may actually favor the visitors who have been sitting in Carolina ready to go. We're banking on Tage Thompson and company keeping the good times rolling. Bet Buffalo +1.5. — Griffin Carroll, Yardbarker.

