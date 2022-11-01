ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

NFL Coach Dies at 38

Longtime National Football Association coach Adam Zimmer has died at 38, according to his family. Zimmer was an NFL assistant coach for 17 seasons, getting his start in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. He later worked with the Kansas City Chiefs in a similar position from 2010 to 2012, according to ESPN.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume

National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Yardbarker

Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award

The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem

As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy