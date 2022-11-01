Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Ex-NFL Coach Wade Phillips Sends Clear Message About Lovie Smith's Defense
Through two quarters of football tonight, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nearly perfect, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards. One former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator thinks the Texans' coverage scheme is a big reason why. In a series of tweets posted during ...
Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list. According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted...
NFL Coach Dies at 38
Longtime National Football Association coach Adam Zimmer has died at 38, according to his family. Zimmer was an NFL assistant coach for 17 seasons, getting his start in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. He later worked with the Kansas City Chiefs in a similar position from 2010 to 2012, according to ESPN.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume
National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
Why Andy Reid-coached teams (Chiefs and Eagles) have rarely beaten the Tennessee Titans
Today we’re trying to explain Andy Reid’s lack of success against the Tennessee Titans, who own a 9-2 record over teams coached by Big Red.
profootballnetwork.com
No Matter Who Is at Quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, They Will Lose to the Kansas City Chiefs
In our QB Smash Matchup of the Week, we’ve got Malik Willis vs. Patrick Mahomes (if Ryan Tannehill can’t play). Trey Wingo breaks down why the Tennessee Titans won’t be able to hang with the Kansas City Chiefs regardless of who’s at the quarterback position. You...
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Sends Clear Message About Starting Quarterback
Jameis Winston began the season as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, only to have Andy Dalton take over after Winston was injured. Winston was cleared to play last week, but Dalton remained the starter for New Orleans' 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Dalton will start again on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
Mahomes, Adidas release Chiefs colorway for signature shoe
The latest colorway for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' signature shoe with Adidas is fit for the Kingdom.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His
Yardbarker
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Patriots on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) are preparing for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts are hoping to get back on track after dropping their last two games, they take on a Patriots squad that has won three of their last four games.
Comments / 0