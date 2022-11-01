ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJHL

Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Several streets in Johnson City shut down following fiery crash

Portions of the Bristol Highway and North Roan Street in Johnson City are shut down for cleanup following a crash Thursday morning at a convenience store that suffered significant damage. Emergency crews have also blocked off segments of Oakland Avenue near Johnson City Honda because of the wreck. Preliminary information...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

South Fork Utility lifts boil water advisory

A boil water advisory for the Weaver Pike area of Bristol, Tennessee has been lifted on Tuesday. According to the South Fork Utility District, the alert happened after two water main breaks happened within days of each other last week. This resulted in outages in and around the Weaver Pike...
BRISTOL, TN
993thex.com

Kingsport’s Main Street Rebuild Set To Begin This Week

A long awaited and important road project for a gateway to Downtown Kingsport gets underway this week. The 20 million dollar rebuild of Main Street will begin on the Kingsport Area Transit Service side of Main Street and will progress westward toward Broad Street. Over the past century, the soils underneath Main Street have weakened and new asphalt has simply failed within a few years. The road will be completely dug up and rebuilt, along with placing phone and cable lines underground and relocating power lines to the opposite side of the street. The improvement and beautification project is expected to be completed in two years.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Bristol Virginia Holds First Landfill Open House Meeting

Bristol Virginia City leaders held the first information and update Open House concerning progress being made on the cleanup of the now closed Bristol, Virginia landfill. City leaders met with the public last night to present updates on the city’s lawsuit dictated cleanup. Cost estimates show it will take 30 million dollars to stop the flow of foul smells wafting into the air from the landfill. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne says the open house was held after a recommendation from an expert panel and others will be held in the near future.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to the hotel while investigating […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Murder charge for supplying drugs? How it works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Wanda Ward allegedly told Sullivan County investigators she had provided the heroin that killed Brian Morrison Oct. 28, she may not have known that statement could help prosecutors put her away for 15 years or more. Ward faces second-degree murder charges in Morrison’s death in a case that’s also drawn […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

One dead, one injured in Scott County crash

YUMA — The Virginia State Police on Monday released details of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Scott County. According to VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch, passenger Corey C. Haygood, 31, Church Hill, died at the scene of the Friday crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found

A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Crews to replace Creeper Trail bridge near South Fork Holston River

(WJHL) — A $42-million project that will widen Route 58 in Damascus will also see that the Creeper Trail’s bridge over South Fork Holston River is replaced. A release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) states that crews will work on the Route 58 project just east of Route 708 (Bethel Road) to Route […]
DAMASCUS, VA
WJHL

Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
KINGSPORT, TN

