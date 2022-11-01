Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport moves closer to start of $36 million Reedy Creek sewer line project
KINGSPORT — The Model City took steps Tuesday in implementing a plan to upgrade more than four miles of sewer line along Reedy Creek that could cost approximately $36 million over a 10-year period. Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said the current line along the...
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
993thex.com
Several streets in Johnson City shut down following fiery crash
Portions of the Bristol Highway and North Roan Street in Johnson City are shut down for cleanup following a crash Thursday morning at a convenience store that suffered significant damage. Emergency crews have also blocked off segments of Oakland Avenue near Johnson City Honda because of the wreck. Preliminary information...
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
wcyb.com
"Absolutely shocked": Parent reacts to Sullivan County school bus driver arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — New reaction from school officials and a parent, after police say a woman was arrested, accused of driving a school bus while high on meth in Sullivan County. Sullivan County School officials say affected families were made aware of the arrest. While that driver...
993thex.com
South Fork Utility lifts boil water advisory
A boil water advisory for the Weaver Pike area of Bristol, Tennessee has been lifted on Tuesday. According to the South Fork Utility District, the alert happened after two water main breaks happened within days of each other last week. This resulted in outages in and around the Weaver Pike...
993thex.com
Kingsport’s Main Street Rebuild Set To Begin This Week
A long awaited and important road project for a gateway to Downtown Kingsport gets underway this week. The 20 million dollar rebuild of Main Street will begin on the Kingsport Area Transit Service side of Main Street and will progress westward toward Broad Street. Over the past century, the soils underneath Main Street have weakened and new asphalt has simply failed within a few years. The road will be completely dug up and rebuilt, along with placing phone and cable lines underground and relocating power lines to the opposite side of the street. The improvement and beautification project is expected to be completed in two years.
993thex.com
Bristol Virginia Holds First Landfill Open House Meeting
Bristol Virginia City leaders held the first information and update Open House concerning progress being made on the cleanup of the now closed Bristol, Virginia landfill. City leaders met with the public last night to present updates on the city’s lawsuit dictated cleanup. Cost estimates show it will take 30 million dollars to stop the flow of foul smells wafting into the air from the landfill. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne says the open house was held after a recommendation from an expert panel and others will be held in the near future.
300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to the hotel while investigating […]
2 killed after SUV crashes into Johnson City gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
Sullivan Co. school bus driver drove while high on suspected meth, police say
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415.
Murder charge for supplying drugs? How it works
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Wanda Ward allegedly told Sullivan County investigators she had provided the heroin that killed Brian Morrison Oct. 28, she may not have known that statement could help prosecutors put her away for 15 years or more. Ward faces second-degree murder charges in Morrison’s death in a case that’s also drawn […]
Kingsport Times-News
One dead, one injured in Scott County crash
YUMA — The Virginia State Police on Monday released details of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Scott County. According to VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch, passenger Corey C. Haygood, 31, Church Hill, died at the scene of the Friday crash.
993thex.com
Speed investigated as contributing factor in fatal Scott County crash
One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
supertalk929.com
Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found
A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
Fire that destroyed Masonic lodge in Claiborne County under investigation
A fire over the weekend in Claiborne County is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash
One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.
Crews to replace Creeper Trail bridge near South Fork Holston River
(WJHL) — A $42-million project that will widen Route 58 in Damascus will also see that the Creeper Trail’s bridge over South Fork Holston River is replaced. A release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) states that crews will work on the Route 58 project just east of Route 708 (Bethel Road) to Route […]
Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
