Bristol, TN

Several streets in Johnson City shut down following fiery crash

Portions of the Bristol Highway and North Roan Street in Johnson City are shut down for cleanup following a crash Thursday morning at a convenience store that suffered significant damage. Emergency crews have also blocked off segments of Oakland Avenue near Johnson City Honda because of the wreck. Preliminary information...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Search For New Sullivan County Director of Schools Narrowed To Three

School leaders in Sullivan County have narrowed the list of candidates for the next Director of Sullivan County Schools to three. Charles Carter is director of Career and Technical education programs with the State Department of Education, Josh Davis is Principal at West Ridge High School and Deidra Pendley is the CTE Director at Bristol’s Tennessee High School. The search for the new director will continue with interviews schedule for November 21.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Complex assault case under investigation in Wise County

The case is complex, according to a report from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, with numerous interviews completed and warrants being secured following an October 30th incident in the Mill Creek section of Pound. Both misdemeanor and felony assault charges have been filed against three adults and one juvenile...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Man Arrested In Connection To W. State of Franklin Shooting

Following several days of intense investigations, Johnson City Police have arrested Zachary Stratton, of Johnson City on five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting incident on October 30 at 150 W State of Franklin Road. Upon arrival police discovered two victims with non life threatening injuries. Stratton was allegedly seen in the back of a maroon four door sedan fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting. The two victims were treated for their injuries and Stratton is being held on a 320 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for arraignment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found

A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

