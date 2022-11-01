Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
It’s what’s for dinner; annual Meat Fest giving away beef, poultry, and chicken
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s what’s for dinner; beef, pork, poultry. Whichever is your go-to, an event this weekend will have your freezer stuffed full of steaks, burgers, Hutterite turkeys, and more for the annual Naja Shriners and Black Hills Harley Davidson Meat Fest. The event is...
kotatv.com
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
KEVN
More moisture is possible Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of our area could see some rain and snow tomorrow. Higher elevations of the Big Horns along with the Black Hills will see some snow, with only rain expected for Rapid City and other areas. It will not be a huge snow event with most areas receiving less than an inch. Temperatures tonight will still be very cold with lows in the 20s for a lot of the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most of next week will be below average. Highs to start to the week will be in the 40s, but by the middle of the week we will see highs in the 30s.
Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City
This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
KEVN
Enjoy today because winter’s chill is on the way!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another near-record warm day with southwest winds and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to extreme fire danger. Highs will be in the 70s today. The record high for Rapid City is 78. We’ll be near that today! Yesterday, we tied the record of 76 in town, originally set in 1965.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
sdstandardnow.com
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
KEVN
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
kotatv.com
Trio of fires in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
sdstandardnow.com
For God’s sake: State Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Dist. 35) basing political stances on his personal religious views
State Rep. Tony Randolph represents District 35, which consists of Box Elder and most of Rapid Valley, and is seeking a third term in the upcoming election. In a recent profile in the Rapid City Journal, Randolph explained that he is “running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality.” He promised to look at the abortion issue “through the perspective of God's word,” rather than the votes of his constituents, who rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.
KEVN
Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
KEVN
Gabbard joins Gov. Kristi Noem against what they call ‘extreme’ federal government
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally,...
KEVN
Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury on Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Colton Bagola guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear. Bull Bear, 30, was shot in the back of the head at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation Dec. 17, 2019. Bagola was later arrested at his grandmother’s home in Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Rapid City council shows concern over marijuana paired with alcohol
newscenter1.tv
No decision yet on death penalty for suspects in Rapid City’s Surfwood double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State of South Dakota has yet to make a determination on whether or not they will pursue the death penalty for any of the suspects accused in an August double homicide on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City. Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros, and Erin...
