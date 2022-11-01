ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Related
kotatv.com

Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow falls in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

More moisture is possible Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of our area could see some rain and snow tomorrow. Higher elevations of the Big Horns along with the Black Hills will see some snow, with only rain expected for Rapid City and other areas. It will not be a huge snow event with most areas receiving less than an inch. Temperatures tonight will still be very cold with lows in the 20s for a lot of the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most of next week will be below average. Highs to start to the week will be in the 40s, but by the middle of the week we will see highs in the 30s.
RAPID CITY, SD
SuperTalk 1270

Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City

This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
VALE, SD
KEVN

Enjoy today because winter’s chill is on the way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another near-record warm day with southwest winds and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to extreme fire danger. Highs will be in the 70s today. The record high for Rapid City is 78. We’ll be near that today! Yesterday, we tied the record of 76 in town, originally set in 1965.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD

LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
LEAD, SD
Outsider.com

Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week

A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
kotatv.com

Trio of fires in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
BOX ELDER, SD
sdstandardnow.com

For God’s sake: State Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Dist. 35) basing political stances on his personal religious views

State Rep. Tony Randolph represents District 35, which consists of Box Elder and most of Rapid Valley, and is seeking a third term in the upcoming election. In a recent profile in the Rapid City Journal, Randolph explained that he is “running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality.” He promised to look at the abortion issue “through the perspective of God's word,” rather than the votes of his constituents, who rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury on Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Colton Bagola guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear. Bull Bear, 30, was shot in the back of the head at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation Dec. 17, 2019. Bagola was later arrested at his grandmother’s home in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD

