siuecougars.com
Men's Soccer Falls to Missouri State in Final Game Before MVC Tournament
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE men's soccer was blanked by Missouri State in its final game of the regular season on Wednesday evening at Ralph Korte Stadium. The Bears scored two goals in the first half to defeat SIUE 2-0. SIUE wraps up the 2022 regular season 5-8-2 overall and 2-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Cougars will enter the conference tournament as the sixth overall seed. Missouri State, who will get a first round bye in the MVC tournament as the top seed, finish 10-1-4 and 6-0-2.
siuecougars.com
Volleyball Travels to Southeast Missouri for Weekend Series
THE COUGARS: Continue their 2022 campaign on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2:00 p.m. in a weekend series against Southeast Missouri. LAST TIME OUT: SIUE was swept in three sets both matches last weekend against UT Martin. SIUE hit just .151 over the weekend compared to the Skyhawks' .341.
siuecougars.com
Men's Basketball Rolls in Exhibition Win
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE men's basketball showed a versatile offense and a stout defense Wednesday, overwhelming Eureka in exhibition play at First Community Arena. SIUE combined to shoot 60 percent (42-70) overall and 42 percent (10-24) from three-point range. "Obviously we had success and we jumped on them early,"...
Frightly News Investigates: MSU’s haunted arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University’s McDonald Arena is one of the oldest buildings on campus and one of the most haunted. History of McDonald Hall and Arena According to University Engineer and Director of Facilities Management, Brad Kielhofner, McDonald Hall and Arena was built in 1940. It was the fourth building built on campus. […]
photonews247.com
CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK
CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
‘Heaterz Chicken’ to open in Kirkwood this weekend
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A new chicken restaurant will open doors in downtown Kirkwood this weekend. Heaterz Chicken will open on Sunday next to PJ’s Tavern at 129 West Jefferson Avenue. It will be the company’s third St. Louis area restaurant. Heaterz serves hot Nashville chicken sandwiches ....
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Where Taylor Swift’s tour is stopping within driving distance of Springfield
For Swifties in the Springfield area, the show scheduled for July 8, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the closest date that offers an opportunity to see "The Eras Tour." However, those willing to make a bit of a drive have several more opportunities.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
feastmagazine.com
Local radio legend opens Saturn Lounge, a listening lounge for slow sipping in St. Louis
Longtime KDHX radio host Doug Morgan opened the doors to The Saturn Lounge on Cherokee Street’s Antique Row this summer. The listening lounge offers cocktails, wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages in a cozy atmosphere. “The listening lounge concept has been knocking around in my head for almost a decade,...
Wilson’s Creek to host 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour
SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour will be hosted by Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. The public is invited to the free event that will memorialize the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. The site of the first major battle of the Civil War in the West is preserved by the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield […]
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in time
Sign of Boots Court Motel - Carthage, Missouri (cropped).Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, a historic motor hotel on U.S. Route 66 called Boots Court opened in Carthage, Missouri.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
Washington Missourian
South Point Elementary locks down
South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
More threats against area schools
Another Metro East student has been arrested for making social media threats against a school, following the deadly CVPA shooting in St. Louis
Missouri family gets $6 million in Ford asbestos lawsuit
A St. Louis family will receive $6 million in an asbestos lawsuit against the Ford Motor Company.
