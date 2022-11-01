ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siuecougars.com

Men's Soccer Falls to Missouri State in Final Game Before MVC Tournament

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.- SIUE men's soccer was blanked by Missouri State in its final game of the regular season on Wednesday evening at Ralph Korte Stadium. The Bears scored two goals in the first half to defeat SIUE 2-0. SIUE wraps up the 2022 regular season 5-8-2 overall and 2-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Cougars will enter the conference tournament as the sixth overall seed. Missouri State, who will get a first round bye in the MVC tournament as the top seed, finish 10-1-4 and 6-0-2.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Volleyball Travels to Southeast Missouri for Weekend Series

THE COUGARS: Continue their 2022 campaign on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2:00 p.m. in a weekend series against Southeast Missouri. LAST TIME OUT: SIUE was swept in three sets both matches last weekend against UT Martin. SIUE hit just .151 over the weekend compared to the Skyhawks' .341.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
siuecougars.com

Men's Basketball Rolls in Exhibition Win

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE men's basketball showed a versatile offense and a stout defense Wednesday, overwhelming Eureka in exhibition play at First Community Arena. SIUE combined to shoot 60 percent (42-70) overall and 42 percent (10-24) from three-point range. "Obviously we had success and we jumped on them early,"...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KOLR10 News

Frightly News Investigates: MSU’s haunted arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University’s McDonald Arena is one of the oldest buildings on campus and one of the most haunted. History of McDonald Hall and Arena According to University Engineer and Director of Facilities Management, Brad Kielhofner, McDonald Hall and Arena was built in 1940. It was the fourth building built on campus. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
photonews247.com

CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK

CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

‘Heaterz Chicken’ to open in Kirkwood this weekend

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A new chicken restaurant will open doors in downtown Kirkwood this weekend. Heaterz Chicken will open on Sunday next to PJ’s Tavern at 129 West Jefferson Avenue. It will be the company’s third St. Louis area restaurant. Heaterz serves hot Nashville chicken sandwiches ....
KIRKWOOD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending

If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Wilson’s Creek to host 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour will be hosted by Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. The public is invited to the free event that will memorialize the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. The site of the first major battle of the Civil War in the West is preserved by the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Washington Missourian

South Point Elementary locks down

South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
WASHINGTON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
WEBB CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy