Toledo City Council president survives recall effort following action against auditor

Toledo City Council President Matt Cherry’s efforts to discipline the city auditor, prompted a vote by council to oust Mr. Cherry from his leadership position on council.

At a special meeting Tuesday, Toledo City Council voted 10-1 to suspend for 30 days city auditor John “Jake” Jaksetic. Councilman Katie Moline voted against the action and Councilman Michele Grim was absent from the meeting and did not vote on the measure.

Mr. Cherry said that the suspension is needed to “review job performance and investigate conduct to other city employees.”

A letter from the auditor of the city of Toledo

Following that action, Councilman Nick Komives called for a vote to remove Mr. Cherry from his duties as president, citing his “lack of leadership.” That proposal, however, fell by a vote of 8-3 with only Councilman John Hobbs III and Ms. Moline joining Mr. Komives in voting for that action.

“I want to express my deep, deep desire for accountability in this moment,” Mr. Komives said prior to the vote.

Following a lengthy executive session, Ms. Moline also requested a legal opinion in regard to Mr. Cherry’s authority to unilaterally suspend Mr. Jaksetic as well as his right to hear and respond to the charges rendered against him.

The city on Tuesday night confirmed that Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has canceled all one-on-one meetings with city council members and that administration members also are not to meet one-on-one with individual council members.

This is in the aftermath of the action involving the city auditor, said Gretchen DeBacker, marketing and communications director for the city.

She confirmed that employee safety was cited but declined to provide further details, directing questions to council.

"It's around the city auditor and his relationship with the administration," Ms. DeBacker said.

The end of one-on-one meetings does not apply to members of the public seeking to meet with members of the administration or mayor.

"Certainly, the business of the city will continue," Ms. DeBacker said. "We will attend public meetings, attend council meetings, attend public hearings, and certainly engage with members of the public always. This is only in regard to interactions with City Council."

Mr. Jaksetic was appointed to his post in September, 2014 by members of council and serves in his capacity as an “at will” employee, according to human resources director Tyrome Alexander.

At an annual salary of $90,469, Mr. Jaksetic is responsible for the financial and operational audits of all departments, divisions, boards, commissions, and other agencies of the city. The audits are to be completed in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards and in compliance with applicable federal, state, and city regulations, Mr. Alexander said.

No details were provided as to why council voted to suspend Mr. Jaksetic and he did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. Jaksetic feels he is being “targeted as retaliation for performing his job responsibilities” according to an email dated Oct. 31 that he sent to Toledo City Council.

In the letter, Mr. Jaksetic references consulting services by Deloitte Consulting in relation to IT work and vendor selection, Johnson Controls, the city’s water meter project, and the resignation of public service director Paul Rasmusson.

Mr. Jaksetic also references the Block Communications fiber-optic cable relocation lawsuit that began at least two years ago, as another reason he is being targeted. That situation involves the city’s effort to recoup taxpayer dollars spent to move Buckeye Broadband’s underground equipment as part of the Summit Street reconstruction project. The situation also resulted in the FBI questioning previous members of city council.

Keith Wilkowski, vice president of legal affairs for Block Communications, said on Tuesday that the case referenced by Mr. Jaksetic is in mediation in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

"The status is that the parties were ordered to mediation," Mr. Wilkowski said. "It took some time to get everybody together. We have had some mediation. We have not completely concluded that process."

Block Communications is the parent company of The Blade.

Calling Mr. Jaksetic’s remarks, “slanderous and false,” city spokesman Gretchen DeBacker said that his email to council “is full of what has been the hallmark of Mr. Jaksetic’s time as auditor — wild conspiracy theories, never supported by facts.”

The city administration has no oversight regarding Mr. Jaksetic’s employment, she added.

A message was left Tuesday for Mr. Rasmusson. His resignation is to take effect Thursday.