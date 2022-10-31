Read full article on original website
Related
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara County Still More than 75% Short of Measure A Housing Goals, Six Years after $1B Bond Vote
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors signed off on $31.5 million for a trio of affordable housing projects on Tuesday, the latest steps toward meeting ambitious goals endorsed by voters nearly six years ago. The projects will result in 36 housing units in San José (of which 14 are...
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Gilroy Dispatch
Hospital staff show appreciation for South County public safety personnel
Public safety agencies throughout South County were treated with goodie baskets Oct. 28 as a way to thank them for their work. For the seventh year, groups of staffers from St. Louise Regional Hospital visited 15 law enforcement, fire and EMS facilities from Morgan Hill to Gilroy to deliver fruit and snacks on National First Responders Day.
San Jose gas station tries offering charging for electric vehicles
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At a Rotten Robbie gas station in San Jose, management is running an experiment: they've installed two EV charging stations on site, so they can be a spot where people fuel up and charge up.But the results haven't been all that promising, said Robinson Oil and Rotten Robbie Gas Stations CEO Erin Graziosi."We average about one-and-a-half EV customers per day between the four charging points," she said. "We make little to no money. I mean, it cost more to put in than we make on any revenue coming out of it."Despite the minimal use and...
How San Jose mayoral candidates plan to take action for future of nation's 10th largest city
Santa Clara Co. Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilman Matt Mahan both believe they are the answer to addressing some of San Jose's most serious issues. Here are their plans for the future of the city.
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
calmatters.network
H Mart files application for new Dublin store
With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley. The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.
Gilroy Dispatch
Monterey/Luchessa intersection to close temporarily
Work crews wrap up another section of the South County Recycled Water Pipeline Project at the intersection of Luchessa Avenue and Automall Parkway, which has been closed in recent days due to the construction. On Nov. 7, crews will begin water pipeline installation across Monterey Road from E. Luchessa to W. Luchessa avenues, according to Valley Water. The work is expected to take five days and will require closing the intersection of Monterey and Luchessa to all traffic from 7pm to 6am. The 3.5-mile, $23 million project will expand the distribution of additional recycled water in Gilroy, serve new customers, improve service delivery through system redundancy during outages, and support future system expansions, according to Valley Water.
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
Santa Clara County resident dies of West Nile Virus
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A resident from Santa Clara County has died after a long battle with West Nile Virus, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department (DPH). The DPH says that the death was recorded in Santa Clara County because it is where the victim resided, but the victim contracted […]
Crab fisherman accused of illegally taking crabs from protected area on Peninsula
REDWOOD CITY -- The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has filed a civil complaint against a commercial crab fisherman alleged to have unlawfully taken crabs from a protected area. An announcement from the office's Consumer and Environmental Unit reports that a civil complaint was filed Monday against George Jue for allegedly taking 36 live Dungeness crabs in traps located in a Marine Protected Area on Jan. 8, 2022. The complaint alleges that Jue's actions are an unlawful business practice and seeks an injunction to stop the conduct and civil penalties of up to $2,500 for each violation. The area is offshore from Montara to Pillar Point in San Mateo County and is designated as protected to allow for safe breeding grounds and sanctuary for large female fish, according to the District Attorney's Office. The designation as protected prohibits anyone from injuring, damaging, taking or possessing any living, geological or cultural marine resource without a scientific collecting permit or specific authorization. "Marine protected areas also help to boost fish populations in areas outside the designated protected area," the district attorney's announcement reads. "Scientific documentation shows that marine reserves are successfully increasing the abundance and diversity of marine life."
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
Preliminary 2.8 earthquake strikes near San Jose, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck northeast of San Jose Thursday around 8:45 a.m., just over a week after a 5.1 earthquake hit the area.
Santa Clara County hires new CEO amid community backlash
Santa Clara County officials have confirmed a new county executive after quietly appointing him to the position two weeks ago behind closed doors and without a public process. The county publicly announced last Thursday that longtime CEO Jeff Smith—often a controversial figure in local government—is retiring on July 1. But county leaders failed to mention supervisors had apparently unanimously voted to appoint James Williams, the county’s attorney, to replace Smith during a closed session meeting on Oct. 17.
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
KQED
'It Comes to Race': Marin City Residents Demand Flood Protections
This story is part of KQED's series "Sacrifice Zones: Bay Area Shoreline Communities Reimagining Their Homes in the Face of the Climate Emergency." The project looks at communities of color facing the worst of rising seas and fighting to thrive. Read more of KQED's reparations coverage. The long-neglected water system...
losgatan.com
Local Scene: Popular baker rolls out plans for Los Gatos locations
Manresa Bread readies for opening of second Los Gatos location. Manresa Bread opened its new flagship location on Oct. 27 while expanding its original location. Founder and co-owner Avery Ruzicka is expected to debut a new concept in the original Los Gatos space at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., with additional details to come.
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A mortgage relief company in California operating under at least 10 different names is temporarily shut down and its assets frozen under court order. It is accused of bilking homeowners out of millions of dollars. In this well-manicured neighborhood in Hayward is the home that Abhend...
Gilroy Dispatch
Vine to Wine spotlights Santa Clara Valley wineries
It was a brilliant and clear day, with views of the entire Silicon Valley from the stone decks and ramparts of the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, where the Wineries of Santa Clara Valley held its inaugural Vine to Wine event on Oct. 23. Music by Matt Masih and his band echoed through the air as nearly two-dozen wineries poured their wines for about 400 attendees.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows
Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
Comments / 0