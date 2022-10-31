Read full article on original website
Former Santa Clara Co. sheriff found guilty of all counts in corruption, misconduct trial
"I think this signals that no one is above the law and that serious, troubling wrongdoing - as was uncovered in our investigation - is something our community takes seriously," District Attorney Jeff Rosen told ABC7 News.
Gilroy Dispatch
Ex-Sheriff Smith found guilty of corruption
A San Mateo County jury this afternoon returned a verdict of guilty against former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct. Smith, who announced her retirement on Monday while the jury was deliberating, faced the charges in a civil trial that had been filed by a Santa County Civil Grand Jury in December.
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Gilroy Dispatch
Hospital staff show appreciation for South County public safety personnel
Public safety agencies throughout South County were treated with goodie baskets Oct. 28 as a way to thank them for their work. For the seventh year, groups of staffers from St. Louise Regional Hospital visited 15 law enforcement, fire and EMS facilities from Morgan Hill to Gilroy to deliver fruit and snacks on National First Responders Day.
NBC Bay Area
No Charges Filed for Driver Who Fatally Hit Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan
The Alameda County District Attorney will not file charges against the driver who fatally hit Supervisor Wilma Chan while she walked her dog last year. The incident happened the morning of Nov. 3 on the corner of Grand Street and Shoreline Drive in Alameda. Police said the driver remained at...
Gilroy Dispatch
Program gives ranchers access to areas during disasters
The County of Santa Clara has launched a program that will allow ranchers and livestock owners to access restricted areas during wildfires and other emergencies to feed their animals, check their health and, if necessary, evacuate them. The County has granted more than 40 Livestock Passes so far to ranchers...
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara City Council Meeting Reveals Official Personnel Investigation of Anthony Becker for Abusive Behavior
The last Santa Clara City Council meeting before the election was long. But some interesting new information came out. A member of the public asked that Mayor Lisa Gillmor be considered for censure for leaking executive session information on the 49er settlement decision and for sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the Related Santa Clara development project.
milpitasbeat.com
Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas
Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
21 people arrested in $545 million catalytic converter theft scheme
Twenty-one people were arrested and or charged in connection to a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters across the nation, according to a press release the United States Department of Justice.
NBC Bay Area
Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara
A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
KSBW.com
Marina police solves a 43-year-old cold case murder
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department announced it solved a 43-year-old cold case murder that happened at Fort Ord. Uicha Malgeri and Helga Deshon were murdered two weeks apart in 1979. Both Malgeri and Deshon had just moved to the area with their husbands who were stationed at the U.S. Army's Ford Ord.
Deputies investigating death at Santa Cruz County Jail
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office investigates an inmate's death at the Main Jail on Tuesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., an inmate was found in medical distress, said deputies. When aid arrived, they tried life-saving methods but were unsuccessful. Deputies confirm this was not a suicide attempt. The patient was The post Deputies investigating death at Santa Cruz County Jail appeared first on KION546.
2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
KSBW.com
Public outcry after 2 Santa Cruz teens were taken to reunification camp on viral video
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A cellphone video that has gone viral on social media showing the violent removal of two children from a Santa Cruz home caught in the middle of a custody battle is leading friends and community leaders to call for change. That video shows two siblings...
3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America
Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
Woman arrested for San Jose hit-and-run that injured grandmom, toddler in crosswalk
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision last week which injured a grandmother and toddler walking in a San Jose crosswalk.The collision happened on Oct. 25 in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane in East San Jose. Security camera footage showed the grandmother pushing the stroller in a marked crosswalk when an older model Mazda sped through, barely missing hitting them straight on and sideswiping them to the ground.Both the woman and the child suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.On Oct. 27, police said an alert community member reported seeing a vehicle similar to images of the suspect vehicle distributed by police and reported on local media outlets. Officers responded to a home in San Jose and found the vehicle, along with 20-year-old resident Alexa Hadjilatiph, who police say admitted to being the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.Officers arrested Hadjilatiph of felony hit-and-run charges and booked her into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. She has since been released on bail.
Gilroy Dispatch
Religion: Interfaith CommUNITY invites all to Thanksgiving gathering
The Interfaith CommUNITY of South County (ICSC) and the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County invite all residents of Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy to join us for our annual Thanksgiving gathering at 3pm Nov. 20. We will meet at Congregation Emeth, 17835 Monterey Street, Morgan Hill, to celebrate our theme, “Thankful in Community,” through song and poetry, light refreshments and a food drive to support the Reach Out Food Pantry at St. Catherine Church.
Arrests made in separate Morgan Hill murders
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio. Duran murder Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving […]
visitgilroy.com
Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy: Secrets of the Grave and a Window into the Past
The Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy is a hidden cemetery with a wealth of history and mystery that not even most locals know about. This is the perfect spot for history buffs or “tombstone tourists” (also called taphophiles—those who have a passion for visiting cemeteries) to visit Gilroy’s people of the past.
Woman stabbed in southeast San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in southwest San Jose on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Police responded to a stabbing incident that took place on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive near the Village Green Apartments. The call came in […]
