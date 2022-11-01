ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
Ohio to spend $100M federal dollars on EV charging stations

Ohio is making plans to spend $100 million in federal funding on new electric vehicle charging stations around the state. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s DriveOhio division is soliciting applications from companies to install and operate EV charging stations. According to a news release from the governor’s office, deployment...
Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers

Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212...
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
INDIANA STATE
Ohio judge freezes state laws banning local gun-control ordinances

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Resurrecting a years-old debate over cities’ home-rule powers, a Franklin County judge on Thursday temporarily placed on hold parts of two Ohio laws that prohibit local governments from passing their own gun-control ordinances. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, in his order issuing a preliminary injunction...
Governor announces $100 million for EV charging stations in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced $100 million is available to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state over the next five years. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, is accepting proposals from companies to install and operate EV charging stations in Ohio. The...
Multi-vehicle crash at Kruckeberg and U.S. 127

GREENVILLE — On Nov. 2, at approximately 2 p.m., Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeburg Road, near Greenville, in reference to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed an...
GREENVILLE, OH
Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price

Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

