Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
Honda wins $71 million tax credit for future battery plant south of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda will receive a 30-year tax credit worth $71.3 million to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. Honda announced on Oct. 11 that it would spend $3.5 billion building a new battery plant in...
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
WFMJ.com
Ohio to spend $100M federal dollars on EV charging stations
Ohio is making plans to spend $100 million in federal funding on new electric vehicle charging stations around the state. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s DriveOhio division is soliciting applications from companies to install and operate EV charging stations. According to a news release from the governor’s office, deployment...
WFMJ.com
Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers
Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
WOUB
Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212...
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Many Ohioans Will See An Increase In Natural Gas Prices This Winter
Here's how much more you'll be paying a year.
I-TEAM: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting work
KETTERING — A Local woman reached out for help after she said an area fencing company took her money. Kim Wattermann called her dog Willow an “escape artist”, and said it’s the reason she was looking to get a new fence. Wattermannn reached out to a...
Ohio judge freezes state laws banning local gun-control ordinances
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Resurrecting a years-old debate over cities’ home-rule powers, a Franklin County judge on Thursday temporarily placed on hold parts of two Ohio laws that prohibit local governments from passing their own gun-control ordinances. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, in his order issuing a preliminary injunction...
DeWine announces $100 million in funding for electric vehicle charging stations
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that $100 million is now available to help support more electric vehicle charging stations in the state. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, began accepting proposals for companies to install and operate EV charging stations in the state. Proposals...
Governor announces $100 million for EV charging stations in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced $100 million is available to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state over the next five years. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, is accepting proposals from companies to install and operate EV charging stations in Ohio. The...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
UPDATE: Worker killed in overnight industrial accident at Moraine business identified as Dayton man
MORAINE — A Dayton man died from his injuries after an industrial accident during the early morning hours Thursday at a Moraine business, according to police. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Terrance Harper, 39, of Dayton. >> New low-cost airline, nonstop route coming to...
Ohio manufacturer facing over $1.2M in penalties after 7th worker in 5 years gets caught in a machine
An Ohio vinyl tile manufacturer is facing over a million dollars in penalties according to the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker suffered severe injuries as a result of being caught in a machine on April 28, 2022. The U.S Department of Labor said that incident marked the eventh injury at the NOX US […]
New low-cost airline, nonstop route coming to Dayton International Airport
DAYTON — A new low-cost carrier offering a non-stop flight to Florida is coming to the Dayton International Airport. City, airport and airline officials announced Thursday morning that Avelo Airlines will be offering nonstop service from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida beginning January of next year. “We...
dayton.com
October business news in Dayton: 1 opening, 1 closing, 1 move, 7 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. OHIO’S BIG WIN: Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs about 50 minutes from Dayton. Orienting its business toward electric vehicles, Honda is planning a...
Daily Advocate
Multi-vehicle crash at Kruckeberg and U.S. 127
GREENVILLE — On Nov. 2, at approximately 2 p.m., Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeburg Road, near Greenville, in reference to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed an...
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price
Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
Comments / 0