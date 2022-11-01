ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jalen Hurts, Eagles beat Texans for their first 8-0 start

HOUSTON — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied...
