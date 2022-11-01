Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wrul.com
Stover Arrested On Multiple Charges
A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest on Thursday. At around 5 p.m. officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call at 412 Illinois Street and arrested 47 year old Donald E Stover of Cherry Street. Stover was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting a Peace Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine. No court date has been set at this time.
wjpf.com
One arrested after police standoff in Perry County
COULTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A man has been arrested after a standoff with police in Perry County. Sheriff Steve Bareis says at about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on Goldenrod Road, near Coulterville, after Daylin McCarty, 24, fired a gun at two people, including his girlfriend. No injuries were reported.
wevv.com
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
wrul.com
Trial Date Set For Altamont Man Accused Of Shooting White County Woman
A trial date has been set for an Altamont man accused of attempted murder in Edwards County. Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is slated to stand trial December 6 for a shooting last August that left a White County woman seriously injured. Curtiss has been formally charged with attempted...
wrul.com
Brewster Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Carmi woman is being held in the White County Jail following her arrest late Tuesday evening. 33 year old Sarah L Brewster was taken into custody for Domestic Battery. Court records show that Brewster was also arrested on May 27th on two counts of Domestic Battery. She was scheduled for arraignment in August, September and November of 2022 but failed to appear. Brewster appeared in White County Court this morning but court records have not yet been updated. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 6th, 2022 in regards to her bond being forfeited.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
wrul.com
Carmi Police Settling into New Digs on Oak Street
It’s been a little over two weeks since the Carmi Police Department and city officials welcomed the community into the law office’s new digs on Oak Street and it certainly appears officers and the chief are settling in nicely. From beginning of planning to getting in the building took a little over a year, according to Chief Jason Carter.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 51-year-old Salem man for a violation of the sex offender law. Bradley Gibson of North Jackson allegedly was within 500 feet of a park when he was taken into custody near Jackson Park on the northeast side of Salem on Thursday. A 20-year-old Salem man was...
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher suspended without pay following aggravated battery charges involving students
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher facing aggravated battery charges has been suspended without pay. In August, Kyle Shipman, 30, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery. News 10 learned Shipman was suspended without pay. This happened during a November 3 school board meeting. The following...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Former Flora man facing drug induced homicide and meth delivery charges skips bond
A 53-year-old former Flora man has disappeared violating his release on bond on pending Class X drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine charges. Clay County State’s Attorney Phillip Givens filed a motion to revoke the $1.25-milllion bond of Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26th after he allegedly removed his GPS monitor without permission and disappeared. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Ashley woman charged in Marion County Court with felony drug offense
A 57-year-old Ashley woman has been charged in Marion County Court with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine. Felicia Tanner had originally been arrested on July 21st, but had been released at that time pending further investigation. So far no court date has been set on the new...
KFVS12
Man resentenced for first-degree murder in 20-year-old Williamson Co. case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been resentenced for first-degree murder in a 20-year-old case. According to a release from the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague. During the resentencing,...
wevv.com
Man accused of assaulting pregnant woman, resisting arrest in Evansville
A man is facing a long list of charges after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on South Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after a pregnant woman called 911 and said she had been pushed down and spit on.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
wjpf.com
One arrested after trespassing incident at West Frankfort High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday for trespassing at the West Frankfort High School. Superintendent Matt Donkin says the trespasser was a person already known to school officials. They were removed from school grounds by West Frankfort Police and taken to jail. The school day continued as normal.
Illinois Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Homicide Suspect with Evansville Connections
The Clay County, Illinois Sheriff's Office has issued a "Be On the Look Out" for a man they say removed his GPS monitor without permission while out on bond. According to a post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Tuesday morning, Phillip Blaine Henson has been living and working around the McLeansboro, Illinois area while awaiting trial on charges of Unlawful Deliveries of Methamphetamine and Drug-Induced Homicide. As a condition of his bond, Henson was ordered to wear a GPS monitor at all times. The Sheriff's Office says the Clay County Prosecutor filed a motion to revoke Henson's bond back on October 26th after discovering he had removed the monitor. That was followed by a warrant for his arrest on Monday (October 31st).
wevv.com
Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
