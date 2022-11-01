On Friday, October 28th at around 2:15 PM, Deputy Brown went to 1349 Sycamore Street in Carmi for a warrant check on 35 year old Joshua Newman, who was wanted on an Original White County Warrant for Burglary and Retail Theft at Wal-Mart. An unknown female asked the Deputy to come in. Brown asked if Newman was home and she said he was out behind the house. He was given permission to go to the back and look. Newman was told of the warrant and that bond was $5,000, then taken to the White County Jail, where he is currently being held.

