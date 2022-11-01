Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
southernillinoisnow.com
UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi
Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
wrul.com
Trial Date Set For Altamont Man Accused Of Shooting White County Woman
A trial date has been set for an Altamont man accused of attempted murder in Edwards County. Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is slated to stand trial December 6 for a shooting last August that left a White County woman seriously injured. Curtiss has been formally charged with attempted...
Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
wrul.com
Carmi Police Settling into New Digs on Oak Street
It’s been a little over two weeks since the Carmi Police Department and city officials welcomed the community into the law office’s new digs on Oak Street and it certainly appears officers and the chief are settling in nicely. From beginning of planning to getting in the building took a little over a year, according to Chief Jason Carter.
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher suspended without pay following aggravated battery charges involving students
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher facing aggravated battery charges has been suspended without pay. In August, Kyle Shipman, 30, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery. News 10 learned Shipman was suspended without pay. This happened during a November 3 school board meeting. The following...
Vehicle crash during police pursuit closes a library in Morganfield
UNION CO, Ky. (WEHT) – The library in Morganfield, KY is closed after a vehicle struck the building during a police pursuit. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Union County dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that she was driving in Morganfield and she was being chased by another vehicle. The caller said […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
wevv.com
Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fairfield woman trapped, but not injured following Tuesday crash on 161 Extension at Iuka Road
A 43-year-old Fairfield woman was trapped in her car following a two-vehicle crash on the Route 161 Extension at the Iuka Road on Tuesday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cheryl Hedrick pulled from the stop sign on Iuka Road in front of an eastbound car on the 161 Extension driven by 42-year-old Jared Hoestmann of Damiansville.
wrul.com
Newman Arrested On White County Warrant
On Friday, October 28th at around 2:15 PM, Deputy Brown went to 1349 Sycamore Street in Carmi for a warrant check on 35 year old Joshua Newman, who was wanted on an Original White County Warrant for Burglary and Retail Theft at Wal-Mart. An unknown female asked the Deputy to come in. Brown asked if Newman was home and she said he was out behind the house. He was given permission to go to the back and look. Newman was told of the warrant and that bond was $5,000, then taken to the White County Jail, where he is currently being held.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
wsiu.org
Morse indicted in deadly Carbondale shooting
A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted the suspect in a fatal shooting last month on murder charges. State's Attorney Joe Cervantez says 20-year old Daurice Morse of Cairo was indicted this week on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of Gary Jacob. Investigators with the Carbondale Police...
Illinois Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Homicide Suspect with Evansville Connections
The Clay County, Illinois Sheriff's Office has issued a "Be On the Look Out" for a man they say removed his GPS monitor without permission while out on bond. According to a post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Tuesday morning, Phillip Blaine Henson has been living and working around the McLeansboro, Illinois area while awaiting trial on charges of Unlawful Deliveries of Methamphetamine and Drug-Induced Homicide. As a condition of his bond, Henson was ordered to wear a GPS monitor at all times. The Sheriff's Office says the Clay County Prosecutor filed a motion to revoke Henson's bond back on October 26th after discovering he had removed the monitor. That was followed by a warrant for his arrest on Monday (October 31st).
KFVS12
Man resentenced for first-degree murder in 20-year-old Williamson Co. case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been resentenced for first-degree murder in a 20-year-old case. According to a release from the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague. During the resentencing,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
14news.com
Dispatch: Oil well fire breaks out in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An oil well fire has broken out in Henderson County. Fire crews are on scene of a 60-acre fire just outside Corydon. They say the fire is working its way through marshy areas, and it’s mostly affecting brush and a few trees. Officials say...
wrul.com
Brewster Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Carmi woman is being held in the White County Jail following her arrest late Tuesday evening. 33 year old Sarah L Brewster was taken into custody for Domestic Battery. Court records show that Brewster was also arrested on May 27th on two counts of Domestic Battery. She was scheduled for arraignment in August, September and November of 2022 but failed to appear. Brewster appeared in White County Court this morning but court records have not yet been updated. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 6th, 2022 in regards to her bond being forfeited.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
cilfm.com
One arrested after trespassing incident at West Frankfort High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday for trespassing at the West Frankfort High School. Superintendent Matt Donkin says the trespasser was a person already known to school officials. They were removed from school grounds by West Frankfort Police and taken to jail. The school day continued as normal.
Comments / 0