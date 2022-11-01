Dabo Swinney and Clemson did not come to play in the first half if their matchup with Notre Dame as the Tigers trail the Fighting Irish 14-0 heading into the locker room. The Fighting Irish got things going early, blocking a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter. Clemson’s defense did a solid job of containing Notre Dame’s offense, allowing just seven points. They’ve given up 122 yards on the ground early though it is tough to blame them for the time they’ve been forced to play. Clemson’s offense couldn’t get a thing going in the first half as wide receiver Beaux Collins was called for holding on two of the first three plays that killed the Tigers’ first drive. DJ Uiagalelei’s struggles have continued as the junior quarterback had a rough first half, completing 9-12 passes for just 41 yards. The No.4 Tigers need to change something if they want to walk away from South Bend with a win. List 3 defensive keys for a Clemson win at Notre Dame

CLEMSON, SC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO