William Robinson of Orange caught this 36″ Red from the bank of the Sabine River in downtown Orange on a frozen shrimp. This week’s fishing report from TPWD. GOOD. 74 degrees. Cold fronts continue to push more bait out the marsh. Limits of speckled trout and redfish in the rocks and flats in the ICW with live shrimp under a popping corks or ⅛ ounce five inch artificials with a glo chartreuse tail. Trout are biting from Pleasure Island point to Stoots Island drifting with ⅛ ounce five inch artificials with a glo chartreuse tail and jerkbaits, or with topwaters early in the morning. North Levee is producing limits of trout in the second pike. Neches River is holding limits of redfish with some trout mixed in the cuts and points north of the fleet using half ounce gold spoons. Bull redfish are in the flats in 20-30 feet of water using gold and silver spoons. Trout are in the buoys on the east side of the river biting shrimp under a popping cork. Turnarounds holding lots of smaller speckled trout. Limits of sheepshead, drum, and redfish in the canals leading into Bessie Heights marsh using live shrimp under a popping cork. Report by Captain Randy Foreman, Captain Randy’s Guide Service Sabine Lake.

ORANGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO