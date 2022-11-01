Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
Lady Cardinals win Area Championship
The Bridge City Lady Cardinals volleyball team continued its superb play through the first two rounds of the state playoffs. The Lady Cardinals were undefeated in 12 district matches and have not lost a set in advancing to the third round of the post season. In the Bi-District round Bridge...
therecordlive.com
Bears beat Huffman to clinch third place
Little Cypress-Mauriceville needed a win Friday night to clinch a playoff spot. The Bears mauled the Huffman Falcons 48-16 at Battlin' Bear Stadium. The win by LCM (6-4, 3-2) not only secured a berth in the post season it moved the Bears into the third seed for District 10-4A Division I. Huffman (3-7, 1-4) finished the season in fifth place and out of the playoffs.
kjas.com
Dawgs drop heartbreaker to rival Silsbee Tigers by 3 points
The atmosphere was electric well in advance of the forecasted inclement weather. It was everything that coaches, players and fans could hope for in the final regular season football game of the year. But in the end the Jasper Bulldogs would fall 3 points short of their arch rival the Silsbee Tigers in a game to decide the District 9 4A Division 2 champion, 26 to 23. The Dawgs who were predicted to finish 3 and 7 this season by many of the pundits reversed those numbers to finish 7 and 3 and end up as the district runner up and the #2 seed from the district entering the playoffs this week.
12newsnow.com
Vidor High School's Jason Watson makes the week 11 Play of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Vidor High School's Jason Watson for a 95 yard touchdown run. The week 11 game of the week featured Silsbee High School at Jasper High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the...
therecordlive.com
Nelda Burns, 93, Orange
Nelda Burns, 93, of Orange, passed away on November 2, 2022, at Golden Years in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday November 5, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in West Orange. Officiating will be Reverend David Millner and Reverend Mike Wood. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Pine Island Cemetery in Simpson, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday November 4, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in West Orange.
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland native leading Latin dance classes in Beaumont
Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery, a Latin Dance event, returns to Beaumont on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Cotton Creek Winery, 6755 Phelan Blvd #10, Beaumont, TX 77706 at 7:00 pm for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cleveland native and host/instructor at Salsa At Cotton Creek...
Click2Houston.com
Liberty County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Liberty County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Liberty County. You can find more information about the Liberty County...
kjas.com
Severe weather possible Friday & Friday night
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK have issued statements regarding the possibility of severe weather in this region on Friday and Friday night. The following statement was issued on Thursday by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA:. There...
Lumberton ISD closing campuses for 2 days following rising illnesses among students, staff
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Independent School District will be closing its campuses for two days following a recent spike in illnesses, causing high rates of absences among students and staff. Campuses will be closed Monday, November 7, 2022 and Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to a news release from...
kogt.com
Weekly Fishing Report
William Robinson of Orange caught this 36″ Red from the bank of the Sabine River in downtown Orange on a frozen shrimp. This week’s fishing report from TPWD. GOOD. 74 degrees. Cold fronts continue to push more bait out the marsh. Limits of speckled trout and redfish in the rocks and flats in the ICW with live shrimp under a popping corks or ⅛ ounce five inch artificials with a glo chartreuse tail. Trout are biting from Pleasure Island point to Stoots Island drifting with ⅛ ounce five inch artificials with a glo chartreuse tail and jerkbaits, or with topwaters early in the morning. North Levee is producing limits of trout in the second pike. Neches River is holding limits of redfish with some trout mixed in the cuts and points north of the fleet using half ounce gold spoons. Bull redfish are in the flats in 20-30 feet of water using gold and silver spoons. Trout are in the buoys on the east side of the river biting shrimp under a popping cork. Turnarounds holding lots of smaller speckled trout. Limits of sheepshead, drum, and redfish in the canals leading into Bessie Heights marsh using live shrimp under a popping cork. Report by Captain Randy Foreman, Captain Randy’s Guide Service Sabine Lake.
Lake Charles American Press
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
kjas.com
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
MySanAntonio
Beaumont Texas Roadhouse set to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-week delay due to construction setbacks, Texas Roadhouse's Beaumont location is ready to open. The restaurant, located at 6165 U.S. 69 near Parkdale Mall, is now slated to open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday. The...
MySanAntonio
Sidnee Lewis named Director of Finance and Administration for Beaumont Chamber
Sidnee Lewis has joined the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Finance and Administration as of Nov. 1. Paul A. Robbins of San Augustine has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott as District Attorney of the First Judicial District in Sabine and San Augustine Counties for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2024 or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way late Friday into early Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our weekend, we’ll be greeted by some thunderstorms ahead of our next cold front. As we start our Friday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but generally a quiet start to the day as we get ready for work and school. With increasing moisture during the afternoon, we may some showers and storms ahead of the front may try to develop through the area with increasing moisture at play as well. As daytime heating decreases during the evening, our activity should begin to dwindle and high school football games look ok, just keep in mind a few showers may still be around early on in the game. The front itself will not arrive until early Saturday morning, and that’s when the threat of strong-to-potentially severe storms will take place.
beauregardnews.com
Sheriff wants signs warning of swimming risks in Sabine River
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said this summer’s most recent drowning tragedy at the Sabine River has been the last one for him to handle without working towards a change. Herford began communicating with police jurors in October on ways to alert swimmers of the risks they face if...
fox4beaumont.com
LISD two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses"
LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD has sent emails to the families of LISD students regarding the two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses." LISD will close its campuses on Monday and Tuesday, November 7 and 8 to allow for deep cleaning and sanitization by the custodial staff, according to an advisory sent to LISD parents.
No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas Hunter Gets Stuck In Tree 18 Feet Up & Upside Down For Over An Hour
"I was 18 feet up and my ankle was the only thing that was holding me up."
