Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
therecordlive.com
Bears beat Huffman to clinch third place
Little Cypress-Mauriceville needed a win Friday night to clinch a playoff spot. The Bears mauled the Huffman Falcons 48-16 at Battlin' Bear Stadium. The win by LCM (6-4, 3-2) not only secured a berth in the post season it moved the Bears into the third seed for District 10-4A Division I. Huffman (3-7, 1-4) finished the season in fifth place and out of the playoffs.
therecordlive.com
Lady Cardinals win Area Championship
The Bridge City Lady Cardinals volleyball team continued its superb play through the first two rounds of the state playoffs. The Lady Cardinals were undefeated in 12 district matches and have not lost a set in advancing to the third round of the post season. In the Bi-District round Bridge...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football - District 9-4A-II - Week 11: Silsbee 26 Jasper 23 Final
Jasper, Tx — The Silsbee Tigers complete the perfect regular season, going 10-0 after topping Jasper in week 11. Silsbee will face Columbia in the Bi-District round on Friday, Nov. 11 at LaPorte High School.
12newsnow.com
High School Football 2022 Bi-District Schedule
BEAUMONT, Texas — With every final score the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Check back over the next few days as details get for all of the Bi-District matchups are confirmed. 5A-DI BI-DISTRICT. McKinney North (7-3) at Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) Friday 7:00 pm, Memorial Stadium - Port Arthur.
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
12 standout Houston food trucks worth standing in line for
From tacos to ice cream, these are the trucks to stake out around Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Liberty County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Liberty County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Liberty County. You can find more information about the Liberty County...
Click2Houston.com
Former head baseball coach at Conroe ISD high school gets 7 years for online solicitation of a minor
CONROE, Texas – A former head baseball coach at a Conroe Independent School District high school has been sentenced to seven years in prison for online solicitation of a minor, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Joseph Madison Johnson, 30, a former Caney Creek High School...
The 4th annual Oxtail Mash Up returns this weekend in Houston
17 chefs will cook imaginative takes on the dish at 4th annual Oxtail Mash Up.
Wow! Old School Diner Inside This Mansion Located in The Woodlands, Texas
This might be the biggest home I have ever heard of, but inside you will find everything you could ever need. This gigantic mansion is located in The Woodlands, Texas just a little over 30 minutes away from the Houston area. Anyone who purchases this place will need to hire multiple people to keep the over 30,000 square foot home looking nice.
fox26houston.com
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
Lumberton ISD closing campuses for 2 days following rising illnesses among students, staff
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Independent School District will be closing its campuses for two days following a recent spike in illnesses, causing high rates of absences among students and staff. Campuses will be closed Monday, November 7, 2022 and Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to a news release from...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
Lake Charles American Press
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
Conroe's B52 Brewing finally has new owners after 6 months on the market
After 6 months on the market, B52 Brewing has been sold to neighbors.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
houstoniamag.com
Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston
From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
Texas EquuSearch searches Alvin landfill for missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee
The search for a 2-year-old last seen more than two weeks ago has taken another grim turn, focusing on a landfill in Alvin.
