Little Cypress-Mauriceville needed a win Friday night to clinch a playoff spot. The Bears mauled the Huffman Falcons 48-16 at Battlin' Bear Stadium. The win by LCM (6-4, 3-2) not only secured a berth in the post season it moved the Bears into the third seed for District 10-4A Division I. Huffman (3-7, 1-4) finished the season in fifth place and out of the playoffs.

HUFFMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO