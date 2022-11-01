USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 2. Herculean in size and scope, the Odyssey Ark is Samsung's latest big-screen gaming monitor, and boy, is it big. At 55 inches, the massive 4K curved display is a sight to behold, in both horizontal and vertical modes. We've been eager to spend some time with it since we got a taste during our preview back in August. Now, after finishing testing it, we can say that the Odyssey Ark packs enough gaming-specific performance to separate it from your typical Samsung TV. But while multitaskers, flight-sim fanatics, and other big-screen enjoyers might find use in one giant screen rather than multiple monitors, they may find that the whopping price of $3,500 is just too great to parse, putting the Odyssey Ark squarely in the realm of well-heeled enthusiasts only.

2 DAYS AGO