Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
The Best Pre-Black Friday Apple Deals Available Now
Save now on Apple products like the MacBook Air M2, AirpPods Pro 2nd Gen, and more. With the approach of Black Friday, we’re seeing discounts on just about everything—but especially tech. If you somehow missed both the first and second Prime Days, you’re in luck: there’s still one last chance to score savings on Apple products like AirPods and MacBooks—either for yourself or for someone else—this holiday season.
Paramount+ To Launch On Virgin Media In UK
Paramount has struck a multi-year distribution agreement with Virgin Media, extending a long-term partnership between the pair. Streamer Paramount+, which has been heavily prioritizing international, will debut on Virgin TV in 2023, handing the 8,000-hour platform distribution in thousands of homes. AVoD service Pluto TV will also appear on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services, while networks Channel 5, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon remain on the platform. Sarah Rose, Chief Operations and Commercial Officer, UK and Canada, said the move “supports our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK.” Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra told investors on a third-quarter earnings...
PC Magazine
Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) Review
The Apple TV media hub has been losing ground the last few years to competitors that are nearly as good and dramatically less expensive. Apple seeks to address some of these issues with the third-generation Apple TV 4K, which features a faster processor, a smaller profile, and—most importantly—a significant price cut. The Apple TV 4K starts at $129, which is $50 less than the previous generation and $10 less than the Amazon Fire TV Cube ($139.99). It lacks the hands-free voice control of the Fire TV Cube, however, and still costs more than twice as much as compelling options such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Chromecast With Google TV 4K (both $49.99). Given its premium price and targeted compatibility within its own ecosystem, the third-gen Apple TV 4K remains best reserved for dedicated Apple households.
A diary of Elon Musk's totally chaotic first week of owning of Twitter
From demanding 12-hour workdays to sparring with celebrities, Elon Musk is a week into his Twitter reign and only getting started.
PC Magazine
Maybe Elon Musk Isn't a Universal Super-Genius?
Hi, I'm Will Greenwald. You may know me as @AggroWill(Opens in a new window) on Twitter. It's largely my own sounding board for gaming jokes and politics, but I have a blue checkmark because I'm a tech journalist for the widely recognized publication you're reading right now. But I'll only have that checkmark until Twitter rolls out its revamped Twitter Blue subscription service, which will cost at least $8 per month to retain a verified blue checkmark.
PC Magazine
Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals
Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
PC Magazine
Xiaomi's 12S Ultra Concept Phone Supports Leica Camera Lens Attachments
Xiaomi revealed its latest concept smartphone which includes the novel feature of being able to attach full-size lenses usually reserved for digital cameras. As WCCFTech reports, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept phone was developed in partnership with well-known German camera maker Leica. Around the camera module on the back of the handset is a ring that can be removed to reveal an attachment mechanism. This can be used to secure a Leica M-series lens to the phone.
PC Magazine
How to Use the Dall-E AI Art Generator to Create Stunning Images From Text
'Star wars droid making a painting of digital flowers on to a stretched canvas, over the shoulder, photo-realistic, 1970 film style, mid-day lighting through a window.' (Credit: Eric Griffith / Dall-E) AI art generators have been in the news a lot this year, be it for their amazing advances or questionable uses. OpenAI’s Dall-E 2 is one of the major names in this space. It's nowopen to the public and developers, and soon it’ll be built into Microsoft software and the Bing search engine.
IndieWire Partners with National Geographic and ShortsTV to Showcase 2023 Oscar-Qualifying Short Films
IndieWire is joining forces with National Geographic Documentary Films and ShortsTV to present a special program featuring some of the best Oscar-qualifying short films of the year in Los Angeles on December 9. It will take place as an extension of LA3C, the music, art, and food festival hosted by IndieWire parent company Penske Media taking place in Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10 and 11. A limited number of tickets for the short film event will be available exclusively to LA3C passholders, who will also have access to additional events the same week hosted by fellow Penske...
Warner Bros Discovery Stumbles In Q3, Falling Short Of Wall Street Targets Due To Ad Slowdown, Pay-TV Losses And Restructuring Charges
Warner Bros Discovery stumbled in the third quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations due to a slowdown in advertising and merger-related restructuring charges. Total revenue came in at about $9.8 billion, down 11% from the year-earlier period, and net losses totaled $2.8 billion. The losses included $1.9 billion of pre-tax amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets and $1.5 billion in restructuring charges. Free cash flow swung to a negative $192 million from a positive $705 million in the year-ago quarter. RELATED: Warner Bros Discovery Q3 Earnings: Deadline’s Full Coverage The company reported 94.9 million direct-to-consumer subscribers, primarily spanning HBO and the Discovery+ and...
PC Magazine
PlayStation VR2 Arrives in February
Today, Sony announced that its next-generation PlayStation VR2 headset and controllers will launch on Feb. 22 next year. Three different products will be available to purchase on that day. The first is the base model PlayStation VR2, which includes the headset, two VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones for $549.99. A second PlayStation VR2 bundle will include all of the above alongside a voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain and will cost $599.99.
PC Magazine
OnePlus Nord N300 Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 48MP, 2MP; 16MP. Everyone likes a good deal. OnePlus is a brand known for offering value, and its latest affordable phone, the Nord N300 for T-Mobile, truly delivers. For $228, you get good performance, fast charging, and a screen with a high refresh rate, all wrapped up in an attractive design. The Nord N300 doesn't quite top the $279.99 Samsung Galaxy A32, our Editor's Choice for budget-friendly phones, which has tougher display glass, three usable cameras, double the software update commitment, and is available unlocked.
PC Magazine
Brother ADS-4300N Professional Desktop Scanner Review
A couple of steps south and a few hundred dollars less than our recent Editors' Choice honoree the Brother ADS-4900W, the Brother ADS-4300N Professional Desktop Scanner ($349.99) is a low-to-medium-volume machine designed for home or small offices. It's a fine sheetfed scanner at a reasonable price, but it falls just short of dislodging our current favorite midrange document scanners: the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1600, and the Epson RapidReceipt RR-600W.
PC Magazine
Sudio E2 Review
The Sudio E2 noise-cancelling true wireless earphones ($129.99) stand apart from the competition because of their intense bass response. On one hand, we’re impressed that their drivers can produce subwoofer-level, skull-rattling lows. On the other, they invent bass depth where it doesn’t exist and require a fair bit of EQ work to get anywhere close to a reasonable output. They do offer decently effective active noise cancellation (ANC), but we’re not fans of their finicky on-ear controls or SBC-only codec support. The slightly more affordable Anker Soundcore Space A40 earphones ($99.99) remain our Editors' Choice winner in this price range because of their balanced sound and superior noise cancellation.
PC Magazine
Samsung Odyssey Ark Review
USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 2. Herculean in size and scope, the Odyssey Ark is Samsung's latest big-screen gaming monitor, and boy, is it big. At 55 inches, the massive 4K curved display is a sight to behold, in both horizontal and vertical modes. We've been eager to spend some time with it since we got a taste during our preview back in August. Now, after finishing testing it, we can say that the Odyssey Ark packs enough gaming-specific performance to separate it from your typical Samsung TV. But while multitaskers, flight-sim fanatics, and other big-screen enjoyers might find use in one giant screen rather than multiple monitors, they may find that the whopping price of $3,500 is just too great to parse, putting the Odyssey Ark squarely in the realm of well-heeled enthusiasts only.
Comments / 0