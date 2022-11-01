Read full article on original website
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
ABC7 News Bay Area
Activists put pressure on advertisers to drop Twitter ads over Musk takeover, employee layoffs
Representatives from organizations including GLAAD, the Anti-Defamation League and Voto Latino are escalating their message to advertisers and asking them to pull ads from Twitter amid massive layoffs at the San Francisco-based company.
US News and World Report
Distressed Credit to Lure More Hedge Fund Investors Next Year -BNP Survey
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global investors will ramp up allocations to distressed credit hedge funds next year, expecting opportunities to buy companies’ debt on the cheap as tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and other central banks weighs on growth, according to a BNP Paribas survey. Allocations to...
U.S. private payrolls growth accelerates on services sector in October
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in October, offering more evidence of labor market resilience, but there are signs that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening is weighing on interest rate-sensitive industries.
