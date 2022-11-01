Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Nearly 40 Students, Staff Evacuated From Lehigh Valley Charter High School
Nearly 40 students and staff at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Northampton County were taken to area hospitals Friday afternoon, officials said. In an email just after 1 p.m., LVA CEO Susan Mauser told the school community that the high school building was being emptied "out of an abundance of caution due to a few staff members and students feeling unwell."
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL to raise electric rates starting in December
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL customers will soon be paying more for their electricity. The company says it's hiking its default rate by another 18%. That means the average homeowner will be paying about $22 more per month. That increase will start Dec. 1. The latest hike is the third...
susqcoindy.com
Frontier service issues targeted by Pickett, commissioners
Rep. Tina Pickett (R-111th) called attention to ongoing problems area residents and businesses are experiencing with services provided Frontier Communications. Pickett highlighted the issue at both the recent Susquehanna County Township Supervisors’ Association meeting and the Montrose Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon. The county commissioners also highlighted Pickett’s efforts...
Lehigh Valley represented in new list from U.S. News of best places to retire
A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Area nonprofit organizations awarded over $5 million for revitalization projects
About two dozen Northeast Pennsylvania nonprofit groups and other organizations that help low-income residents will share more than $5 million in state grants for community improvement projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. Recipients include five nonprofit organizations and a college in Lackawanna County, which were awarded $2.1 million for nine...
2 Northampton County businesses to expand, create jobs with $9M in state loans
A pair of Northampton County businesses plan to expand and create job growth with the help of low-interest loans totaling $9 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The loans announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf will support business growth in five Pennsylvania counties and will help to create...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scranton ranked most affordable housing market despite rising rates
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As mortgage rates rise, one nearby city may have the affordable housing home-buyers are looking for. Future home-buyers continue to struggle with increasing home prices, with most mortgage rates exceeding 7%. “Biggest driver of the economy, the housing market. And we were going full force for two full years and […]
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown to use software to pinpoint nuisance landlords
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Irresponsible landlords were among the main topics discussed during Allentown's Community and Economic Development budget review Wednesday. Addressing the costly issues the city has been experiencing with problematic landlords, CED director Vicky Kistler announced that EnerGov software will be introduced to help the city utilize data to track nuisance landlords.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Police Moves to new Public Safety Radio Network
The new network, headed by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, will help 55 different first responder agencies. Before the change, the old network had 12 different systems with some portions from the 1970s. The police chief says so far they have had no problems. "This new radio system...
Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season
A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
Truckers: Supply not the problem, cost of diesel fuel is
YATESVILLE, Pa. — Thomas Grimes operates Calex ISCS in Yatesville, a trucking company that delivers produce from the west coast to grocery stores in our area. Recently, customers have come to Grimes concerned about the diesel fuel supply levels and what that means for their grocery stores. But Grimes tells Newswatch 16 his fuel suppliers say there is no shortage.
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
echo-pilot.com
Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now
Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
thevalleyadvantage.com
Peckville residents take trip of a lifetime
As he brought the 4x4 to a stop in the wildlife preserve in Nanyuki, Kenya, the driver told us, “Watch.”. From out of the jungle of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, a herd of elephants appeared. Single file, with the babies protected in the middle, they walked right past our vehicle on their way to the only watering hole within miles.
Schuylkill County woman scammed out of $1K in gift cards
RINGTOWN BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 72-year-old woman from Ringtown, lost $1,000 worth of gift cards in a phone scam. PSP says on October 28, around 1:30 p.m. a woman received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be working for Comcast/Service Electric. Troopers say the caller […]
