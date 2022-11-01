Read full article on original website
Related
northern.edu
VP Fraase holds SEM Enrollment Forum
Vice President of Enrollment, Communications and Marketing Justin Fraase shared updates at a Strategic Enrollment Management Forum on campus last week. Northern is developing goals around five SEM themes:. Recruiting: Promote Enrollment Growth. Redefining the Northern Experience. Retention. Student Engagement. Student-Centered Processes. These themes were created by the Enrollment Management...
Comments / 0