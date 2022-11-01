PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21. The Kraken won their fourth straight, the longest streak for the second-year franchise. Seattle has five wins in its last six games, including a sweep of its three-game road trip. “Great for me, but I think it’s more important that the team got all six points on this road trip,” Tanev said. “That’s the mindset and the goal we had setting out to this road trip and the three games we played. We beat three good teams. That’s the idea.”

