The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Chicago Bears gear up for 1st game after making some big moves ahead of trade deadline
The Bears are gearing up for their first game after making some big moves ahead of the trade deadline.
ABC7 Chicago
Dolphins aim for 2nd 3-game win streak when they meet Bears
MIAMI (5-3) at CHICAGO (3-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 3-4-1; Bears 3-4-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 9-4. LAST MEETING: Dolphins won 31-28 in OT, on Oct. 14, 2018, in Miami. LAST WEEK: Dolphins beat Lions 31-27; Bears lost to Cowboys...
ABC7 Chicago
Best plays, highlights by top college football recruits this week
Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2023 and 2024 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights. A deep wide receiver class showed their wares in the first few days of November. Jalen Hale (No. 45 overall...
ABC7 Chicago
DeRozan leads Chicago against Toronto after 46-point performance
Chicago Bulls (5-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Toronto Raptors after DeMar DeRozan scored 46 points in the Bulls' 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 at...
ABC7 Chicago
Hellebuyck gets 2nd shutout as Jets beat Blackhawks 4-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- - Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday. Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam Lowry...
Tanev scores late as Kraken hand Pens 7th straight loss, 3-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2 on Saturday night, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21. The Kraken won their fourth straight, the longest streak for the second-year franchise. Seattle has five wins in its last six games, including a sweep of its three-game road trip. “Great for me, but I think it’s more important that the team got all six points on this road trip,” Tanev said. “That’s the mindset and the goal we had setting out to this road trip and the three games we played. We beat three good teams. That’s the idea.”
WATCH: Yordan Alvarez drills 3-run home run to put Houston Astros ahead in Game 6
Minute Maid Park is roaring on Saturday night as Game 6 of the World Series brings the Philadelphia Phillies on
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner addresses reaction to appearance on The Woj Pod: 'Me and the organization are in a great place'
Turner addressed the reaction to a podcast appearance he did last weekend.
ABC7 Chicago
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, players who must improve
As the calendar flipped to November of the 2022-23 NHL season, some early-season trends flopped, while others have taken firmer hold. And as injuries have started to pile up, there are certain players who need to step into larger roles -- or just start producing more with the opportunities they've been given.
Ohio State's Nov. 12 Game Against Indiana To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX
The Buckeyes have won 26 straight games against the Hoosiers dating back to a 27-27 tie in 1990.
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
