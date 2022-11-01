WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving’s suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third time this season despite also being without the injured Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The Nets have had a tumultuous week. They parted ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday and suspended Irving on Thursday. The fallout from Irving’s post of a link to an antisemitic work continued Friday with Nike announcing the company has halted its relationship with Irving.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO