KTVZ
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving
Nike is suspending its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, the company said in an emailed statement to CNN Friday. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the statement says. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”
KTVZ
Giannis has triple-double, Bucks beat Wolves for 8-0 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points off the bench for the Bucks, the NBA’s only undefeated team. Milwaukee started 7-0 in both 2018-19 and 1971-72. Minnesota has dropped three straight to fall to 4-5. Anthony Edwards paced the Wolves with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 11 rebounds.
KTVZ
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving’s suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third time this season despite also being without the injured Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The Nets have had a tumultuous week. They parted ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday and suspended Irving on Thursday. The fallout from Irving’s post of a link to an antisemitic work continued Friday with Nike announcing the company has halted its relationship with Irving.
KTVZ
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, led the Heat with 29 points. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and Max Strus added 17 points.
KTVZ
Astros’ McCormick, Mancini show off glovework, stop Phils
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick and fill-in first baseman Trey Mancini both made key defensive plays in the late innings that helped preserve a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. Mancini corralled a hard grounder by Kyle Schwarber with runners on first and third to end the eighth inning. McCormick jumped high into the right-center fence to a catch a drive by J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. The outstanding glove work was a big reason the Astros took a 3-2 edge in the Series.
KTVZ
Robertson scores twice, Stars extend mastery of Coyotes 7-2
TEMPE, Ariz (AP) — Jason Robertson had two goals and scored for the fourth straight game as the Dallas Stars used a four-goal first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-2. Denis Gurianov, Wyatt Johnston, Ty Dellandrea, Jamie Benn, and Jani Hakanpaa also scored for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood had 28 saves to beat his former team. Juuso Valimaki and Lawson Crouse scored in the third period for Arizona. Connor Ingram gave up three goals on 10 shots before he was pulled midway through the first period. Karel Vejmelka came on and stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced.
KTVZ
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have activated left guard Cody Whitehair. The 30-year-old had gone on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury that he suffered in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. Whitehair has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016. The Bears host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
