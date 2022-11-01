CEDAR CITY — Iron County has announced it will expand days for early voting after a shipping mistake caused the county to cut ties with the printer. In an emergency bulletin Thursday night, Iron County Clerk Jon Whittaker said the ballots were printed by Oct. 14 and could have been legally mailed by Oct. 18. However, Whittaker said, "a fateful decision to use (shipping company) Pitney Bowes to sort the ballots into carrier order was made and was neither discussed nor approved by Iron County.

