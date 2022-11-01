Read full article on original website
Republicans' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
In just one week, voters across the United States will go to the polls in crunch elections that will decide who controls both the Senate and House of Representatives. Currently the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate, with 50 senators caucusing for each party, though the Democrats have the advantage thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking veto.
Washington Examiner
House midterms: Past the point of no return
HOUSE MIDTERMS: PAST THE POINT OF NO RETURN. The midterm elections are now two weeks away. Some political commentators have an interest in portraying them as one big, suspenseful, down-to-the-wire contest. Maybe some of those commentators are partisan. Maybe some just think it's good for business. But the fact is, at this point, the midterm results, as far as the House of Representatives is concerned, are pretty much set in stone. Republicans are going to win. Democrats are going to lose. The Senate is moving in that direction, too. It might already be there.
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought
We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
Pollster warns of post-midterm ‘civil war’ if voters don’t accept election results
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterms, a pollster is warning of a potential “civil war” if Maga candidates don’t accept the results. Republican pollster Frank Luntz made his ominous warnings while appearing on Friday morning’s Morning Joe, where...
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
Joe Biden's poll numbers are in a very bad place for Democrats
History suggests that the single biggest predictor of how a midterm election is going to go is the popularity (or unpopularity) of the sitting president.
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech
During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
Republicans likely to take Congress in 2022 midterms as hope fades for Democrats
Democrats’ prospects for holding onto Congress are fading a week before the U.S. election as voters focus on economic concerns rather than the rollback of abortion rights, bolstering Republicans who have made inflation a central issue in the race. Inflation is still high and a recession is a near...
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Who Will Win the Midterm Elections This November?
The race for control of the Senate remains tight, but Republicans appear likely to take back control of both chambers of Congress.
Analysts say women voters hold influence in midterm elections
Candidates are looking to connect with women this midterm election as they could be the demographic that shifts the polls. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice breaks down the topics most important to women voters.
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Half of Pennsylvania voters have unfavorable opinion of Doug Mastriano: NYT poll
(WHTM) — Democrat Josh Shapiro’s favorability rating is 16 points higher than his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano one week from the midterm election, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll. The poll, which did not ask voters who they’d vote for in the governor’s race, found Shapiro...
Joe Biden's Closing Midterm Argument Out of Step With Voter Concerns
President Joe Biden is facing mounting criticism for the disconnect between his midterm messaging and voter concerns around crime, immigration and other issues.
Are Dems Poised to Sweep the Midterms as Biden Approval Grows?
The economy, abortion rights, climate action, gun control, immigration, and Democracy itself top the list of voters’ concerns this midterm cycle. Analysts predict a record-breaking turn-out, and so far in early voting Democrats have led the voting. Now, with just a week to go, it appears that President Biden’s approval numbers are ticking up. President Biden has vowed to enshrine the right to a woman’s choice for abortion into federal law, if given even two more seats in the Senate.
Hogan Gidley urges Republicans to go to the polls
In the wake of the 2020 elections, many Republican voters became distrustful of the voting system. This distrust of elections tempered voter participation in the elections that immediately followed the 2020 presidential election.
