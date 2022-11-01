ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Republicans' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

In just one week, voters across the United States will go to the polls in crunch elections that will decide who controls both the Senate and House of Representatives. Currently the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate, with 50 senators caucusing for each party, though the Democrats have the advantage thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking veto.
Washington Examiner

House midterms: Past the point of no return

HOUSE MIDTERMS: PAST THE POINT OF NO RETURN. The midterm elections are now two weeks away. Some political commentators have an interest in portraying them as one big, suspenseful, down-to-the-wire contest. Maybe some of those commentators are partisan. Maybe some just think it's good for business. But the fact is, at this point, the midterm results, as far as the House of Representatives is concerned, are pretty much set in stone. Republicans are going to win. Democrats are going to lose. The Senate is moving in that direction, too. It might already be there.
Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech

During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Are Dems Poised to Sweep the Midterms as Biden Approval Grows?

The economy, abortion rights, climate action, gun control, immigration, and Democracy itself top the list of voters’ concerns this midterm cycle. Analysts predict a record-breaking turn-out, and so far in early voting Democrats have led the voting. Now, with just a week to go, it appears that President Biden’s approval numbers are ticking up. President Biden has vowed to enshrine the right to a woman’s choice for abortion into federal law, if given even two more seats in the Senate.
97.1 FM Talk

Hogan Gidley urges Republicans to go to the polls

In the wake of the 2020 elections, many Republican voters became distrustful of the voting system. This distrust of elections tempered voter participation in the elections that immediately followed the 2020 presidential election.

